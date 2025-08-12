Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
12.08.2025 19:54 Uhr
GameChange Solar Rises to Third Globally and Second in U.S. Solar Tracker Market

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar has solidified its position as one of the world's leading solar tracker manufacturers, ranking third globally and second in the United States in the latest Global Solar PV Tracker Market Share Report 2025 from Wood Mackenzie.

GameChange Solar - Logo

In 2024, GameChange Solar shipped 13.7 GWdc of trackers, securing a 26% share of the U.S. market-its highest-ever U.S. ranking and maintaining a strong global footprint. The company also achieved notable success internationally, ranking second in India with 3.9 GWdc of shipments, and second in Africa due to major projects in South Africa and Egypt, both key drivers of its global performance.

"Reaching second place in the U.S. and holding third globally is a powerful milestone that reflects our relentless focus on delivering reliable, high-performance tracker solutions with a rock-solid supply chain," said Phillip Vyhanek, President and COO of GameChange Solar. "It's proof that when you combine innovative technology with rapid, dependable project delivery, you can reshape markets and help accelerate the global transition to clean energy."

GameChange's global growth is supported by a 35 GW U.S. manufacturing footprint and over 50 GW of total global manufacturing capacity, along with operational facilities in key markets including India and Saudi Arabia. The company's flagship Genius Tracker® product line-featuring 1P, 2P, and two-row 1P configurations-was its most popular technology in 2024, designed for rapid installation, terrain adaptability, and optimized energy yield.

Looking ahead, GameChange plans to continue scaling its global operations, advancing tracker technology, and delivering value to customers across the utility-scale solar sector.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 43 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky, optimizing plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information, visit www.gamechangesolar.com

Contact:
Lisa Andrews
Director of Marketing
GameChange Solar
lisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592922/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gamechange-solar-rises-to-third-globally-and-second-in-us-solar-tracker-market-302528040.html

