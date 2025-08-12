Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys Mara Brust and Michael Hall III, Named to Minnesota Lawyer's 2025 Power List for Personal Injury Law

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys, a leading Minnesota personal injury law firm, is proud to announce that Mara Brust , Shareholder, and Michael Hall III , Managing Shareholder, have been named to the Minnesota Lawyer Power List: Personal Injury Law 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional skill, leadership, and impact in their field.

The annual Power List honors standout legal professionals who are considered "powerhouses" in their practice area-those whose influence shapes the profession and whose reputations earn them deep respect among clients, peers, and the judiciary. Both Brust and Hall are recognized for their outstanding contributions to personal injury law and their tireless advocacy for victims throughout Minnesota.

Mara Brust joined Hall Law in 2017 and became the firm's first female shareholder in 2023. She has rapidly gained recognition for her courtroom success, including multiple jury trials early in her career and a $6.7 million foot injury verdict in Hennepin County. Brust is especially known for her work with survivors of sexual abuse and victims of professional misconduct. Her honors include "Top Women in Law," "Rising Star," "Top 40 Under 40," and "Attorney of the Year."

Michael Hall, III, a third-generation trial lawyer and leader of the firm, has built a legacy of success across high-stakes personal injury cases. With multiple seven-figure verdicts and settlements, Hall has earned national and local recognition, including membership in the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and inclusion in Super Lawyers and The National Trial Lawyers Top 100. He previously received Minnesota Lawyer's "Attorney of the Year" award and continues to be one of the most trusted voices in personal injury litigation.

"This recognition is a reflection of the unwavering dedication Mara and Michael bring to their clients every day," said a firm spokesperson. "Their inclusion on the Power List affirms what our clients already know-when you work with Hall Law, you're backed by some of the best legal minds in the state."

With offices in Minneapolis, St. Cloud, and Edina, Hall Law, P.A. represents clients across Minnesota in a wide range of serious injury and wrongful death cases. The firm is known for its straightforward communication, personalized service, and proven courtroom results.

