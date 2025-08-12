Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2025 20:02 Uhr
Inspired Spine: New Study Reveals Serious Pitfalls of Focused Professional Practice Evaluations and Anonymous Reporting in Medicine

BURNSVILLE, MN / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / A new study, Focused Professional Practice Evaluation and the Weaponization of Anonymous Reporting: Erosion of Care and Fairness, has raised significant concerns regarding potential negative consequences from current healthcare oversight systems and anonymous reporting. FPPE systems and anonymous reporting in healthcare, particularly in the field of surgery. The research, led by Dominic Moore and colleagues from Avicenna Technical University (ATU) and Inspired Spine, surveyed 152 U.S.-based surgeons to examine how Focused Professional Practice Evaluation (FPPE) and anonymous reporting systems, originally designed to improve patient safety, may be having detrimental effects on both patient care and physician wellbeing.

The study's findings are both alarming and insightful. Despite the noble intentions of FPPE and anonymous reporting systems, which aim to increase accountability and improve healthcare outcomes, in practice they may be fostering an environment of anxiety, paranoia, and professional hesitation. The study shows that in the most extreme cases patient lives are endangered, and the fallout from declining physician mental health leads to ruined careers and, on rare occasions, thoughts of suicide.

Of the surgeons surveyed, 70.8% reported engaging in defensive medicine, and 57% noted that they actively avoid high-risk cases due to the fear of being reported. In addition, 45.5% of physicians reported erosion in operating room camaraderie and trust as a direct result of these systems.

The study's results show that these reporting mechanisms not only jeopardize the mental health of healthcare providers but also lead to real declines in patient safety. Approximately 85.6% of respondents linked FPPE and anonymous reporting systems to increased burnout, with 59.8% considering leaving their current positions due to the pressures of these systems. Furthermore, 64.2% of physicians deemed FPPE unfair, and 62.3% reported differential treatment based on the anonymity of complaints.

"This study highlights the serious implications of a system that was meant to improve safety but instead creates an environment of fear and mistrust," said Dr. Abbasi, a co-author of the study and the founder of Inspired Spine. "Our survey results strongly suggest that these systems are not achieving their intended goals and instead are contributing to a toxic healthcare culture that harms both providers and patients."
The research calls for urgent investigation into how FPPE and anonymous reporting systems are applied. Recommendations for reform already include improving transparency, introducing multi-disciplinary review panels to vet reports, and ensuring due process to prevent the misuse of these systems. The authors stress the need for more research to better understand the broader impact of these tools on healthcare, and to this end encourage additional dialogue, both positive and negative.

Dr. Abbasi and his team are committed to advocating for changes in healthcare policy that prioritize both patient safety and physician welfare. "We must recognize that a fair and transparent evaluation system is essential to maintain the integrity of healthcare systems and the well-being of those who dedicate their lives to patient care," he concluded.

The full study is available in Cureus Journal of Medical Science and can be accessed via DOI: 10.7759/cureus.89056. https://www.cureus.com/articles/382192#!/

About Inspired Spine and Avicenna Technical University (ATU)
Inspired Spine is a leading healthcare organization focused on advancing minimally invasive spine surgery. Avicenna Technical University (ATU) is a renowned institution committed to excellence in medical research, education, and healthcare innovation. Together, these institutions are at the forefront of research and education, working to improve patient outcomes and the practice of medicine globally.

Media Contact:
Inspired Spine
(952) 225-5266

SOURCE: Inspired Spine



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/new-study-reveals-serious-pitfalls-of-focused-professional-practice-e-1059955

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
