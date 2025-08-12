ThreatLocker Inc: ThreatLocker Chosen for 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Orlando, Florida, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreatLocker® Chosen for the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 - ThreatLocker® today announced its inclusion on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

In addition to ranking in the top 8% on the national list, ThreatLocker is No. 7 in the Orlando metro area, No. 47 in the state of Florida and No. 10 in the security industry in the U.S.

The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment: its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 underscores how central Zero Trust has become in cybersecurity," said ThreatLocker CEO and Co-founder Danny Jenkins. "Our proactive approach is essential in an era where cyberattacks are more frequent, more sophisticated, and more disruptive than ever. That's why we're growing so quickly."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Since its founding in 2017, ThreatLocker has grown from launching its first product, Allowlisting, to a global cybersecurity leader serving more than 50,000 organizations. Milestones include the introduction of key solutions such as Ringfencing, Storage Control, Elevation Control, Network Control, Detect, and Cyber Hero® MDR.

In 2025, ThreatLocker launched five new solutions: Web Control, Patch Management, Insights, User Store, and Cloud Control. The company also released Defense Against Configurations (DAC) and is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

ThreatLocker has expanded its presence to more than 10 countries, added data centers worldwide, and grown its team to over 600 members, all while continually advancing its Zero Trust endpoint protection platform.

About ThreatLocker

ThreatLocker® is a global cybersecurity leader that helps organizations stop cyberattacks at the source by taking a true Zero Trust approach to securing endpoints. Through powerful tools like Application Allowlisting, Ringfencing, and Network Control, ThreatLocker gives IT teams the granular control they need to block ransomware, prevent zero-day exploits, and harden their environments from the inside out. Designed for simplicity, scalability, and speed, ThreatLocker security stack reduces complexity, accelerates compliance, and empowers businesses to take control of their cybersecurity-before threats strike. Headquartered in the United States with a growing global presence, ThreatLocker protects 50,000+ organizations across industries. Learn more here.

