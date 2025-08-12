Service Direct Ranks No. 3404 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 116% Percent, This Marks Service Direct's 7th Time on the List

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Inc., the leading media brand for business leaders, has released its annual Inc. 5000 list, and Service Direct has earned a spot for the seventh time. The ranking of the fastest growing private companies in America provides a snapshot of the most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

This recognition is not just about numbers. It reflects the story behind sustained growth. In recent years, businesses have navigated uncertainty, evolving technologies, and shifting markets. Throughout it all, the Service Direct team has remained focused and committed to building solutions that help businesses thrive. This milestone is the result of hard work, vision, and a shared belief in the company's mission, made possible by an exceptional team, loyal clients, and supportive partners.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh time is an incredible honor," said Brian Abernethy, CEO and co-founder of Service Direct. "Sustaining growth over nearly two decades as a bootstrapped company is no small feat, and it is only possible because of the dedication of our team. They care deeply about the people we serve and continue to advance our product and technology, including using AI to deliver better outcomes for our customers. That commitment is why we are still growing all these years later."

Among the top 500 companies, the median three year revenue growth rate reached 1,507 percent, and those companies created more than 52,805 jobs in the U.S. over the past three years. For the full list, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About Service Direct

Founded in 2006, Service Direct is a Pay Per Call marketplace dedicated to helping the home services industry grow. Its platform connects thousands of local service providers with high intent consumers, facilitating millions of exclusive, consumer initiated phone calls. Based in Austin, Texas, Service Direct has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list seven times. Learn more at www.servicedirect.com.

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. 5000 ranks U.S. based, privately held, for profit, independent companies by revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, firms must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021, with at least $100,000 in 2021 revenue and $2 million in 2024. Rankings are as of December 31, 2024.

About Inc.

Inc. is a media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, providing journalism and resources to inform and inspire innovators. Published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, it also produces Fast Company. Learn more at https://www.inc.com/profile/service-direct

