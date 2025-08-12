FedEx Collaborates with Feed the Children to Support Communities in Kenya, Guatemala, and the Philippines

Organizations team up to provide food, school supplies, and resources to over 5,000 children and caregivers

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / FedEx, in collaboration with leading global anti-hunger organization Feed the Children, recently completed a series of initiatives to support communities in Kenya, Guatemala and the Philippines. The organizations partnered to provide sustainable solutions for children and their families by distributing nutritional food kits, school supplies, and gardening resources to support local food production.

This global initiative is part of the FedEx Cares program, which focuses on improving the lives of the people and communities FedEx employees are connected to. Together, the organizations delivered both immediate relief and long-term solutions for improved nutrition, educational access, and family self-sufficiency - helping communities build more resilient futures.

"We are proud to support organizations like Feed The Children that make a meaningful difference in communities around the world. The need is great and removing barriers to ensure all families have access to food and essentials closely aligns with FedEx's mission to care for one another and give back to the places where we live and work," said Jenny Robertson, Senior Vice President, FedEx Global Brand and Communications.

FedEx team members volunteered in each location, helping pack and distribute nutritional food kits, school supply kits, and gardening tool kits - ultimately reaching more than 5,000 children and their caregivers. These kits helped address food insecurity, support children's learning journeys, and promote small-scale agricultural practices for long-term sustainability. As part of the FedEx commitment to community engagement , staff also connected directly with families on the ground, strengthening local relationships and deepening understanding of community needs.

"At Feed the Children, we believe sustainable change begins by empowering families. Our growing partnership with FedEx is a testament to what is possible when purpose-driven organizations come together - not only to meet urgent needs, but to build long-term resilience across communities worldwide," said Bregeita Jefferson, President, International Operations of Feed the Children.

Global Initiatives and Community Impact:

Growing Futures

Kenya Distribution period: May 1-31 Kits distributed: 1,800 school kits Beneficiaries: 1,800 children under five and their caregivers

Guatemala Distribution date: May 15 Kits distributed: 950 kits (475 nutritional food kits + 475 gardening tool kits) Beneficiaries: 1,425 children and their caregivers



Delivering Futures

Philippines Distribution period: May 1-31 Kits distributed: 2,400 school supply kits Beneficiaries: 2,400 children



This initiative builds on previous successful collaborations between FedEx and Feed the Children, including last year's Delivering Futures campaign, which provided over 1,800 school supply kits to children in Kenya, Guatemala, and the Philippines. The Growing Futures initiative builds on this legacy by addressing critical food security needs while strengthening community resilience. FedEx has been working with Feed the Children since 2022 to provide food and resources across the United States, Kenya, Guatemala, and the Philippines.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $88 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx. FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of its customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about .

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive. ?Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty.? For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right. ?Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org .

