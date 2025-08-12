Anzeige
JAR Systems Ranks No. 892 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 475.24%, This Marks JAR Systems' First Appearance on the List

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / JAR Systems, a leader in device charging and management solutions, has been ranked No. 892 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, which is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"Being named 892 to the Inc. 5000 is an honor and a significant achievement for our team," said Axel Zimmermann, CEO of JAR Systems. "While our commitment to delivering innovative charging solutions for education has always been rewarding to us internally, this recognition is another welcome reminder of the positive impact we've made over the last 21 years. We are grateful to the schools, districts, and partners who continue to trust us, and we look forward to building on that strong foundation for many years to come."

Not only did JAR Systems make the Inc. 5000 for the first time, but it also achieved an impressive three-year growth of 475.24% in the face of economic uncertainty, inflation, and other challenges. Having introduced the first USB-C PD classroom charging station to the market in 2019, the company values its many customers who have invested in its vision to streamline educational technology. JAR Systems is trusted by over 1,000 school districts across every state and province in North America.

JAR Systems is transforming how schools approach technology infrastructure by helping IT leaders support classroom technology more efficiently than ever before, ultimately reducing disruptions to instructional time. The company's growth mirrors a larger industry shift, as schools move beyond short-term purchasing based on upfront costs and towards long-term solutions that reduce maintenance costs, increase device uptime, and free up IT resources.

About JAR Systems: JAR Systems provides more versatile ways to charge and manage ever-evolving technologies. The company collaborates closely with its clients to develop products that support and streamline the use of mobile technology for learning and working in real-world environments. JAR Systems' focus is on being a leading manufacturer of innovative charging solutions and designing efficient products that will work dependably for many years.

About Inc. Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Contact Information

Nicole Bogochow
Director, Marketing
marketing@jar-systems.com

Kayla Harris
Content Marketing Coordinator
kaylah@jar-systems.com

.

SOURCE: JAR Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/jar-systems-ranks-no.-892-on-the-2025-inc.-5000-list-of-americas-1060094

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
