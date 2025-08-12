El Paso Artificial Grass Supply Opens 6,000 Square Foot Warehouse

Larger facility expands in-stock selection and helps lower installation costs for homeowners

EL PASO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / El Paso Artificial Grass Supply today announced the opening of its new 6,000 square foot warehouse at 11220 Rojas Drive, Suite B2, in El Paso. The expanded facility increases inventory capacity to support rapid growth, improves product availability for local homeowners, and enables more cost-effective installations through bulk purchasing.

The upgraded warehouse offers three major advantages:

Exclusive supplier partnership: El Paso Artificial Grass Supply is a proud exclusive supplier of artificial turf for the leading artificial grass installation company in El Paso, El Paso Artificial Grass & Turf.

Greater capacity and selection: The larger footprint allows the company to keep more premium turf, infill, and hardscape materials on hand so projects can begin sooner and finish on schedule.

Value for homeowners: Buying in larger quantities helps reduce per-project costs while maintaining high standards of quality and service.

"Expanding our warehouse is a strategic investment in the community we serve," said Matthew Lee, co-founder of El Paso Artificial Grass Supply . "It allows us to keep more of the products homeowners want in stock, shorten project timelines, and deliver strong value with professional installation."

"As the leading installer in the area, our crews rely on fast access to premium turf and materials," said Travis Boyle, El Paso Artificial Grass & Turf . "Partnering with El Paso Artificial Grass Supply as our exclusive turf supplier ensures consistent quality and reliable turnaround for our customers across the city."

Founded on a commitment to delivering top quality landscaping solutions such as artificial grass installation, hardscaping, rock wall construction, privacy fences, and more, El Paso Artificial Grass Supply has grown quickly in recent years. The move to a larger facility directly supports that growth and strengthens service to El Paso homeowners.

Homeowners and industry partners are invited to visit the new warehouse to explore the expanded selection of products and installation services or to request a project estimate at epturf.com .

Why Artificial Grass

El Paso limits landscape watering to three days per week with time-of-day restrictions to conserve water, making traditional lawns harder to maintain without excess use. Replacing high water lawns with artificial grass eliminates routine irrigation and can substantially reduce household outdoor use, which averages more than 30 percent of residential consumption and can reach 60 percent in arid regions. By cutting watering needs while keeping yards green, artificial turf helps homeowners comply with local rules and support long term conservation goals.

Contact Information

Matthew Lee

(915) 201-4217

info@epturf.com

SOURCE: El Paso Artificial Grass Supply

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/el-paso-artificial-grass-supply-opens-6-000-square-foot-warehouse-1059782