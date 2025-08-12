Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group's Qubitera Holdings Outlines Secure EHR Development Roadmap With Post-Quantum Protection

Mid-2027 Global Launch Targeted for Advanced Patient-Controlled Health Record Platform

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC:FAGI) today announced that its subsidiary, Qubitera Holdings Inc., has released a five-phase roadmap to deploy an advanced, post-quantum-secure Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system worldwide by mid-2027.

The planned platform is designed to give patients greater oversight of their personal health data, including the ability to grant, revoke, or limit access to records and receive real-time notifications of record use. Data security will be reinforced with NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptography (PQC), combined with a permission-based secure ledger system for immutable access logs.

Five-Phase Development Plan

1. Research and Planning (Q3 - Q4 2025)

Audit current cryptographic vulnerabilities in healthcare systems.

Select PQC algorithms optimized for healthcare interoperability.

Design access control protocols with real-time alerts.

Establish partnerships with hospitals, security vendors, and regulatory agencies.

2. Prototype Development (Q1 - Q2 2026)

Build a working model integrating PQC encryption and signatures.

Deploy permission-based distributed ledger for access tracking, with encrypted health records stored off-chain.

Develop patient interface for permissions and key management.

3. Pilot Testing (Q3 - Q4 2026)

Implement in selected healthcare networks and integrate with major EHR systems.

Optimize performance and security measures.

4. Global Rollout (Q1 - Q2 2027)

Enable cross-border interoperability using HL7/FHIR standards.

Integrate secure hardware modules for key storage and AI-driven anomaly detection.

5. Ongoing Security and Innovation (Q3 2027 Onward)

Continuously adapt encryption methods to emerging threats.

Expand capabilities for secure data exchange between global health networks.

Addressing Future Security Needs

Industry experts have warned that quantum computing may be capable of breaking current encryption standards within the next two decades. Qubitera's planned system aims to address this challenge proactively, while also responding to growing public demand for transparency in medical record access.

"We're designing a healthcare data platform where patients have true control over their most sensitive information, supported by encryption strong enough to withstand emerging threats," said Jay Archer, CEO of Qubitera Holdings. "Our timeline to 2027 reflects a structured, scalable approach to privacy, interoperability, and trust."

Market Context

Healthcare data security and interoperability remain high priorities for the sector, with multiple market studies projecting substantial growth in these areas over the next decade. The combination of post-quantum security, secure ledger technology, and standards-based interoperability positions Qubitera's planned system to serve multiple healthcare environments worldwide.

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC: FAGI) is a diversified holding company focused on technology, health, and digital innovation. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops solutions spanning healthcare security, consumer health products, and digital infrastructure.

Current initiatives include the development of secure data platforms, advanced manufacturing for healthcare products, and next-generation software solutions for secure, compliant data exchange.

For more information, visit: www.fullalliance-group.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which include plans, projections, and anticipated timelines, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

