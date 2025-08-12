Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.08.2025
ROI Training Launches AI Clarity to Accelerate Enterprise-Wide Generative AI Adoption
12.08.2025 21:26 Uhr
ROI Training Launches AI Clarity to Accelerate Enterprise-Wide Generative AI Adoption

New program enables organizations to move from AI pilots to full workforce deployment in a matter of weeks through scalable, role-specific training

WATER MILL, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / ROI Training, the global leader in enterprise cloud and AI training, today announced general availability of AI Clarity, a comprehensive generative AI enablement solution designed to move entire organizations from AI exploration to AI execution in a matter of weeks. Unlike traditional training approaches that focus on concepts and policies, AI Clarity delivers practical, role-specific AI capability company-wide, through hands-on application with real tools, addressing the critical gap that leaves 92% of enterprises struggling with pilots while only 8% achieve enterprise-wide AI adoption1.

"The AI adoption challenge isn't just about understanding the technology, it's about implementing it effectively across every department and every role," said Dave Carey, Chief Executive Officer, ROI Training. "While most companies get stuck drafting policies and running endless pilots, AI Clarity helps people actually start using AI productively in their day-to-day work so the organization as a whole sees a real impact."

Complete AI Transformation Platform for Enterprise Scale

AI Clarity addresses the stark reality facing enterprises today: while most organizations remain stuck in analysis paralysis, market leaders are already using AI effectively across every department and role. The program combines three critical components to ensure successful enterprise AI transformation:

  • Strategy That Works: Custom AI enablement roadmaps aligned to specific business goals with built-in guardrails and partnership through execution, ensuring strategies get implemented, not filed away

  • Training That Scales: Live, instructor-led sessions with hands-on labs, using real AI tools, delivering role-specific training.

  • Continuous Evolution: Quarterly refresh sessions to keep teams ahead of rapidly advancing AI capabilities with new tools and advanced techniques before they become mainstream

AI Clarity integrates existing organizational policies and compliance requirements so that AI adoption aligns with established governance frameworks, while delivering immediate on-the-job impact.

"AI Clarity isn't another training course. It's ROI's complete response to enterprise AI adoption," added Carey. "Strategy, training, and continuous evolution so AI actually gets deployed at scale, not filed away in policy documents."

About ROI Training

Since 2002, ROI Training has served as the strategic training partner for the world's most innovative companies, including Google Cloud, AWS, United States Federal Reserve System, Home Depot, and General Motors. As the global leader in instructor-led training for Google Cloud, ROI has delivered technical education to hundreds of thousands of professionals through live, hands-on programs designed for enterprise scale. ROI's proven methodology combines rigorous technical content with practical application, ensuring organizations can rapidly deploy new capabilities across their workforce.

Contact Information

Michael Gilchrist
Global Client & Project Manager
media@roitraining.com
(800) 764-9877

SOURCE: ROI Training



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/roi-training-launches-ai-clarity-to-accelerate-enterprise-wide-ge-1059914

