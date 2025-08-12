Anzeige
Junk Car Medics Rebrands as Junk Car Inferno, Promising Blazing Fast Cash for Cars & Clunkers

Nationwide junk car buyer ignites a bold new brand focused on faster offers, higher payouts, and a seamless selling experience.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / After paying out more than $65 million to over 125,000 customers nationwide, Junk Car Medics has officially rebranded as Junk Car Inferno, effective August 12, 2025. The move signals a new era for one of America's top junk car buyers. One defined by speed, bold offers, and a fiery commitment to service.

Junk Car Inferno Logo

Junk Car Inferno Logo

"Medics never fully represented what we do," said Todd Bialaszewski, Founder and Owner. "We don't patch cars up - we buy them, fast, for the best possible price. Junk Car Inferno better reflects our energy, our speed, and our drive to lead this industry. Our goal is to deliver the hottest offers and the fastest payouts nationwide."

While the name, logo, and website are changing to JunkCarInferno.com, the ownership team, phone number, and trusted service remain the same. Over the coming months, the company will roll out an updated brand voice, improved online tools, and AI-driven features to make selling a junk car faster and easier than ever.

Why the Change Matters for Sellers

Junk Car Inferno leverages a nationwide network of vetted buyers to deliver payouts that often beat local yards. Vehicles are evaluated on salvage and resale potential, not just scrap metal weight, meaning sellers can get more cash for their cars.

Key benefits for customers include:

  • Top payouts based on full vehicle value

  • Free same- or next-day pickup nationwide

  • Payment on the spot at pickup

  • Straightforward, no-haggle offers

  • Competitor price matching whenever possible

  • Help with all necessary paperwork

Founded in 2016 by Bialaszewski, the company has grown from a small operation into a nationwide service with a 4.8-star average rating across review sites. Now, as Junk Car Inferno, the company is aiming to become the largest junk car buyer in the United States.

"This isn't just a new name," Bialaszewski added. "It's our way of telling the market that we're moving faster, paying more, and making the selling process even simpler. If you've got a car to sell, we're ready to make you a blazing fast offer."

Visit Junk Car Inferno at https://www.junkcarinferno.com

Contact Information

Felix Maxwell
Media Relations
press@junkcarinferno.com

SOURCE: Junk Car Inferno



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/junk-car-medics-rebrands-as-junk-car-inferno-promising-blazing-fast-cash-for-cars-and-cl-1060126

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
