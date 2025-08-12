SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Global markets assess July 2025's 42% year-on-year surge in Taiwan's exports, fueled by AI-driven semiconductor demand, accelerated US shipments, technology sector investment, procurement strategies ahead of tariffs, currency pressures and supply chain diversification shaping institutional positioning.

The sharp 42% year-on-year increase in Taiwan's exports for July 2025, already recognized as the fastest expansion in fifteen years, is driving global market discussion. With official figures placing the total at $56.68 billion for the month, Merifund Capital Management highlights the combination of structural technology demand and tactical frontloading ahead of new US tariffs as central to the surge.

Over the January to July 2025 period, Taiwan's cumulative exports reach $324.37 billion, up 28.3% from the corresponding period in 2024. The July outturn exceeds market expectations of 28.7% growth, underscoring an export economy propelled by semiconductor and electronic component orders that continue to set new records. Merifund Capital Management notes that electronic component shipments stand at $18.42 billion, 34.1% higher than a year earlier, while semiconductor exports have risen 35.9%, reflecting the ongoing global build-out of AI infrastructure and high-performance computing capacity.

The latest data confirms a notable shift in market distribution. Shipments to the United States grow 62.8% year-on-year in July 2025 to $18.65 billion, representing 32.9% of Taiwan's total exports, the highest share since October 1990. Exports to China and Hong Kong rise 23.9% to $13.71 billion, equivalent to a 25.4% share. Merifund Capital Management interprets this as evidence of a structural rebalancing of demand rather than a reduction in China's relevance as a trading partner.

Currency movements and policy changes are also shaping the near-term picture. The appreciation of the Taiwan Dollar through year-to-date 2025 is applying margin pressure on exporters, while scheduled US tariffs are influencing order timing. Taiwan's Ministry of Finance projects August export growth in the range of 17% to 22%, suggesting that while the short-term boost from frontloading may ease, underlying AI and data-centre demand remains firmly in place.

Merifund Capital Management's analysis points to the continuing strategic importance of advanced foundry operations and packaging capabilities in sustaining Taiwan's global position. The firm underlines the increased focus on multi-sourcing, contractual clarity and measurable quality standards within procurement frameworks, alongside an emphasis on geographic diversification to mitigate potential policy or logistical disruptions.

For institutional investors, the firm identifies opportunities in advanced packaging, substrate manufacturing, thermal management technologies and automation software that can enhance manufacturing efficiency. The recommendation is to pair exposure to structural AI-driven growth with disciplined risk controls, including currency hedging, phased capital deployment and prioritization of companies with production capacity spread across multiple jurisdictions.

Merifund Capital Management stresses that it is providing independent assessment of the trade data and has no involvement in the underlying export activity. The firm continues to monitor Taiwan-linked export sectors, modelling tariff, currency and technology investment scenarios to support institutional portfolio strategy through the remainder of 2025.

