Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
PR Newswire
12.08.2025 22:06 Uhr
8849 TANK 4 Goes Live - The Rugged Phone with 720P Projector & AMOLED Screen

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of mobile devices, 8849 has always been a symbol of quality and innovation. Now, 8849 is excited to introduce the latest addition to its lineup - TANK 4. Packed with cutting-edge features, the phone is set to redefine what a rugged phone can do.

Never miss movie night, even in the wild! The TANK 4 comes with a 720P DLP projector that boasts 100 lumens and auto-focus, delivering crisp visuals anywhere. Whether the user is camping or giving a presentation, this phone transforms any wall into a big screen.

Experience buttery-smooth scrolling and vibrant colors on the 6.78" AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Perfect for gaming, streaming, or browsing, ensures sharp clarity even under direct sunlight, making it a joy for the eyes.

The TANK 4 features a quad-camera setup led by a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for vivid, detailed shots. A 64MP night vision camera captures clear images in near darkness, while the 32MP front camera delivers stunning selfies. An 8MP telephoto lens ensures sharp zoomed-in photos. Pro-level photography, day or night.

The TANK 4 shatters performance limits with a staggering 24GB RAM and 512GB storage, perfectly paired with the advanced Dimensity 7300 for ultra-fast performance, smooth multitasking, and seamless gaming-no lag, no limits, even with dozens of apps running.

Ultimate power on the go - the TANK 4 packs an 11,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging and 25W reverse charging to power other devices. Lightweight yet long-lasting, it's built for both outdoor adventures and daily use, delivering days of reliable performance with unmatched convenience.

The TANK 4 goes beyond phones with its ultra-bright 1200 lumen camping light - perfect for emergencies, outdoor adventures, or power outages. Running Android 14, it delivers enhanced security, smooth performance, and smart productivity.

The 8849 TANK 4 and Unihertz TANK 4 are available on Aliexpress now. Don't miss the opportunity to own this ultimate rugged smartphone.

About 8849

8849 specializes in crafting ultra-durable devices that thrive in extreme conditions. Our mission is to empower adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts, and professionals with devices that combine military-grade toughness with cutting-edge innovation. From the harshest environments to everyday challenges, 8849 delivers uncompromising performance, extraordinary battery life, and unique outdoor features - true durability never sacrifices functionality.

Contact Information
Email: support@8849tech.com
Phone: +86 18676755187

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6E_7axTKhSI

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/8849-tank-4-goes-live---the-rugged-phone-with-720p-projector--amoled-screen-302525183.html

