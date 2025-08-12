LongPoint offers fee rebate on SOXU and SOXD

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint" or the "Manager") is announcing management fee rebates effective today on two of its triple levered index ETFs (the "Rebated ETFs") which were launched on Friday, May 23, 2025 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Manager has voluntarily agreed to a rebate of 0.90% of the management fee, ordinarily payable by the Rebated ETFs to the Manager, until December 31, 2025 (the "Rebate"). During the Rebate period, the effective management fee that shareholders of these ETFs will pay will be reduced from 1.55% to 0.65% of the net asset value of that Rebated ETF. The Manager may elect to extend the Rebate for another period after December 31, 2025. If the Manager elects to extend the Rebate, the Manager will announce such extension prior to December 31, 2025.

"As a proudly Canadian-owned ETF issuer, we were first to bring triple-leveraged index ETFs to Canada, something we knew active investors have been waiting for," said Steve Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "Seeing a global competitor replicate our ETFs only strengthens our resolve to keep delivering unique, innovative products. Competition benefits investors, which is why we're cutting the management fee on SOXU and SOXD starting today."

The Rebated ETFs are described in the table below:

Name Ticker Management Fee

before Rebate* Effective Management Fee

until December 31, 2025* MegaLong (3X) US Semiconductors Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF SOXU 1.55% 0.65% MegaShort (-3X) US Semiconductors Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF SOXD 1.55% 0.65%

*Plus applicable sales tax

The Rebated ETFs are still subject to operating expenses, which are included in the management expense ratio (MER) and are still subject to trading costs which are included in the trading expense ratio (TER).

LongPoint's suite of MegaLong and MegaShort ETFs were the first Canadian-domiciled products of their kind - available in Canadian dollars and listed on a domestic stock exchange - designed for sophisticated, active Canadian investors looking to capitalize on short-term market movements. Because these ETFs are typically held for only brief periods of time, the management fees paid by investors are minimal. For example, if you had invested $10,000 in one of the Rebated ETFs prior to today, when the annual management fee was 1.55%, the management fee cost to you for holding it for 24 hours would have been approximately $0.42. With the new effective management fee of 0.65% (after the Rebate), the management fee cost for that same 24-hour holding period would now be just $0.18.

LongPoint is one of the newest entrants into the Canadian ETF marketplace, built by a team of experts with over 70 years of combined experience in designing, building and launching specialized ETFs - including leveraged ETFs - tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint is a Canadian owned and operated company created to be a distinctive asset manager and deliver innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint has 26 Canadian ETF listings with assets under management of close to $200 million. Discover the value of investing with LongPoint!

The Mega ETFs are alternative mutual funds, and as such, the Mega ETFs are permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. The Mega ETFs are highly speculative. The Mega ETFs use a significant amount of leverage which magnifies gains and losses. They are intended for use in daily or short-term trading strategies by very knowledgeable, sophisticated investors. If you hold such an ETF for more than one day, your return could vary considerably from the Mega ETF's daily target return. The negative effect of compounding on returns is more pronounced when combined with leverage and daily rebalancing in volatile markets. The ETFs are not suitable for investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their investments.

The Mega ETFs employ significant leverage, may experience amplified losses and should not be expected to return +300% in the case of MegaLong (3X) ETFs and -300% in the case of the MegaShort (-3X) ETFs of their target index over any period of time other than daily. An investor in a Mega ETF could lose their entire investment within a single day if their daily target gains or loses, as applicable, more than 33% that day. The returns of the ETFs over periods longer than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the performance or inverse performance, as applicable, of their target index for the same period. This effect is more pronounced for the Mega ETFs as the volatility of the target index and/or the period of time increases.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in the Mega ETFs. The Mega ETFs are not guaranteed, their value change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The ETF Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about the Mega ETFs. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect LongPoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and LongPoint does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262251

SOURCE: LongPoint Asset Management Inc.