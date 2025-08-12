Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.08.2025 23:00 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MediaLinks TV LLC: CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: "Echoes of Peace" Event to Mark the 80th Anniversary of WWII End

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Echoes of Peace" Event to Mark the 80th Anniversary of WWII End.

"Echoes of Peace" cultural exchange event in New York City features global delegations, veterans, and unique multimedia experiences to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the founding of the United Nations. The event, which is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. ET on August 13 at the UN Headquarters, aims to honor the heroes, reflect on resilience, and reaffirm the principles of peace that have guided the international community for eight decades.

Delegations from approximately 30 countries, including United Nations officials, representatives for WWII veterans, and diplomats, will attend the cultural exchange event.

The program feature keynote speeches from prominent figures from China, the U.S. and the United Nations. Musicians will perform "Tennessee" from the film Pearl Harbor, capturing the bittersweet essence of love in the shadow of war. They will also present "Flowers of Peace," a tribute to hope and the triumph over adversity.

An impressive mapping projection will be displayed on the side wall of the Secretariat Building. The projection will visually narrate the world's journey toward peace and the establishment of the United Nations. The UN Headquarters complex in New York City was officially inaugurated on January 9, 1951. The iconic Secretariat Building was completed in 1950. These buildings embody the post-WWII international community's shared vision of peace and cooperation, grounded in the ideals of the UN Charter and Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Presented by China Media Group, "Echoes of Peace" cultural exchange event underscores the ongoing importance of the United Nations in fostering global peace and cooperation.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Contact: Distribution@cgtnamerica.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-america--cctv-un-echoes-of-peace-event-to-mark-the-80th-anniversary-of-wwii-end-302528239.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.