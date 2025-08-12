Token Communities Ltd.: An UAV Manufacturer from Taiwan in Coming to APOZ

Taiwan has more than chips to offer, here comes their UAVs

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTCID/Stock Symbol:TKCM) has reached an agreement with a Taiwanese UAV / Drone company, UAVER to establish an assembly plant at APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) in Texas.

According to Mr. David Champ, the President & CEO of the company, as the APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) project has been promoting aggressively in the Asia Pacific region over the past few months, the company has been receiving many interested inquiries from Taiwan and other Asia Pacific countries.

Dr. Eric Fang, Co-founder of the APOZ project and COO of the company further added, UAVER ( Carbon-Based Technology Inc. located in Taichung, Taiwan, founded in 2007 ) is a pioneer in the Taiwan UAV industry, the company utilizes advanced carbon-fiber composite materials to manufacture various types of unmanned aerial vehicles ( UAVs ). It is recognized as one of Taiwan's leading aerospace composite manufacturers, with a strong reputation for innovation and precision engineering. There are five core models ( fixed-wing drones ) designed for commercial and industrial applications - Swallow, Accipiter, Besra, Avian RTK and Catapult. These models are primarily used for - (1) aerial mapping & photography, (2) agricultural surveys, (3) forest monitoring, (4) disaster response with infrared & radiation detection.

Ms. Tina Pei Wise, Director of Coordination commented, UAVER is a public-listed company in Taiwan, with ISO 9001 and ISO 9100 aerospace quality certifications and NDAA compliance. They are expanding into precision image analysis software and complete UAV solutions, aiming to enhance post-disaster surveying and environmental monitoring.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Token Communities Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/an-uav-manufacturer-from-taiwan-in-coming-to-apoz-1060158