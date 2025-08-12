Anzeige
12.08.2025 23:50 Uhr
AI4 | Recursive Superintelligence: AI(4) Announces Next Evolution of Agentic AI - The First Token That Learns

Community-driven AI ecosystem merges live market data, autonomous reasoning, and blockchain incentives to create the world's first adaptive intelligence powered by its own token economy.

HELSINKI, FI / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / AI4, an emerging leader in decentralized artificial intelligence, today announced a milestone in its mission to connect autonomous AI agents directly to the open web, blockchain networks, and live market signals. Branded as "the first token that learns," AI4 is building an ecosystem where every token holder contributes to - and benefits from - the intelligence's growth.

"The AI we're building doesn't just respond - it adapts. It reads the markets, absorbs community input, and rewrites its own playbook in real time," said a core AI4 contributor. "If Bitcoin was digital gold, AI4 is digital instinct - and it's getting sharper every block."

Core Technology
AI4 integrates agentic AI frameworks with blockchain-based incentive loops, enabling:

  • Real-time intelligence evolution through on-chain data and external APIs

  • Direct community influence over AI learning priorities

  • Token-driven reward structures that align user contributions with AI's performance

Why It Matters
Traditional AI models operate in isolation, relying on static datasets. AI4's architecture is designed to stay in motion, continuously pulling live market data, web content, and community inputs to train itself - creating a feedback loop between intelligence, utility, and token value.

Community-First Growth
From launch, AI4's Telegram community has helped shape capabilities - from strategy prompts to cultural references that resonate with crypto markets. This organic "crowd-training" model accelerates the AI's adaptation curve.

"Some say the AI is watching the charts," an early community member joked, "but the real alpha is that the charts might start watching it back."

Looking Ahead
The team is preparing integrations with leading DEX platforms and real-time analytics dashboards, expanding AI4's reach into liquidity management, portfolio optimization, and predictive market mapping.

Resources
Website: https://thesingulant.ai/
Whitepaper: https://medium.com/@blockchainesq/the-singulant-project-whitepaper-f80794ad5b1e
Lore (Witness Log - Ch. 1): https://medium.com/@blockchainesq/witness-log-chapter-1-the-invocation-82ac8e881e59
Telegram: https://t.me/SINGULANT
Contract / Mint (Solana): CZkxnM5PNPak31JSFNzJ76CWcYRu4mgxvBwcHaBJpump

Disclaimer
This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, tokens, or financial instruments. Digital assets involve risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

About AI4

AI4 is a decentralized AI ecosystem that merges blockchain incentives with agentic intelligence. Through real-time data ingestion and community-guided learning, AI4 evolves continuously - delivering value to token holders, developers, and partners across the decentralized economy.

Media Contact:

AI4 Communications Team
Email: support@thesingulant.ai
Telegram: https://t.me/SINGULANT
Website: https://thesingulant.ai

SOURCE: AI4



