Next Dynamics, Inc.: Next Dynamics Notes Potential Defense Export Opportunities Amid Canada's Increased Defense Spending and Prime Minister's Ukraine Visit

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Next Dynamics, Inc. (OTCID:NEXD), a Canadian defense technology company specializing in Remote Weapon Systems (RWS) and Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV), today noted that recent political and budgetary developments in Canada may create conditions supportive of expanded Canadian defense export opportunities to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced plans to travel to Ukraine in the coming weeks to meet with Ukrainian officials regarding future Canadian support. This follows his recent statement on a significant increase in Canada's defense spending, which includes additional aid for Ukraine and expanded support for Canadian defense companies.

There have been communications to Canada's Minister of National Defence advocating for the consideration of Next Dynamics' anti-drone, RWS, and micro-UGV technologies for potential deployment in Ukraine. Management believes that the combination of direct high-level engagement by the Prime Minister, increased defense budget allocations, and active government advocacy could help facilitate more timely export opportunities for Canadian defense companies.

"Canada's enhanced defense commitments reflect both a strategic national priority and a continued dedication to supporting allies like Ukraine," said Rob MacIntyre, CEO of Next Dynamics. "Management believes the Company's technologies are aligned with emerging defense needs, particularly in countering unmanned aerial threats, providing advanced remote weapon capabilities, and introducing next-generation unmanned ground mobility."

Prime Minister Carney's upcoming visit to Ukraine is expected to include discussions on defense procurement requirements and potential opportunities for Canadian companies to contribute to Ukraine's security needs.

About Next Dynamics, Inc.

Next Dynamics, Inc. is a Canadian defense technology company that designs and manufactures small arms, advanced anti-drone weapon systems, Remote Weapon Systems (RWS), and carbon fibre micro-UGVs. The Company's product portfolio is engineered to provide modern protection and mobility solutions against evolving threats in contemporary defense environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding potential defense export opportunities, the timing of such opportunities, and the anticipated impact of Canadian defense spending. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including changes in government policy, defense procurement processes, geopolitical developments, and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.

