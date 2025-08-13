Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.08.2025 00:06 Uhr
MindHYVE.ai, Inc.: MindHYVE.ai Partners with ICS Pakistan and NEI Pakistan to Revolutionize Nursing Education with AI-Powered ArthurAI

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --In a pioneering step towards elevating nursing education in Pakistan, MindHYVE.ai has signed strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Contemporary Studies (ICS) and the National Excellence Institute (NEI).

MindHYVE.ai, ICS, and NEI Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Nursing Education in Pakistan with AI-Powered ArthurAI

Pakistan faces a critical shortage of nursing professionals, with approximately 0.47 nurses and midwives per 1,000 people-significantly below the World Health Organization's recommended minimum of 2.5 per 1,000 (World Bank, 2019; International Labour Organization). In clinical settings, the ideal nurse-to-patient ratio is 3 nurses for every 10 patients, yet many facilities operate with fewer, affecting care quality and increasing workforce strain (Pakistan Nursing Council).

ArthurAI licenses will initially target 2,000 nursing students within the first year, scaling to 10,000 nursing students within two years. Over the longer term, MindHYVE.ai aims to empower 80,000 nurses nationwide with ArthurAI, positioning this collaboration as a transformative force in Pakistan's nursing education and healthcare workforce development. Bill Faruki, CEO of Mindhyve.ai stated "Our partnerships with ICS and NEI reflect a shared commitment to harness AI's power in shaping the future of healthcare education in Pakistan. ArthurAI will empower both students and educators to achieve unprecedented levels of personalization, efficiency, and academic success." Mohammad Aurangzeb Nadeem, Executive Director of ICS and NEI added "We are excited to pioneer AI-driven transformation in nursing education. This unified effort will strengthen our academic programs, enhance student outcomes, and support Pakistan's healthcare sector with skilled nursing professionals ready for tomorrow's challenges."

About ICS & NEI Pakistan

ICS, a leading private-sector institution, hosts and delivers the Post-RN BSN nursing program for Khyber Medical University, focusing on inclusive education and AI-enhanced curriculum development. NEI, a specialized healthcare education institute, advances nursing excellence and digital innovation by embedding ArthurAI as a virtual assistant within its Post-RN BSN program.

About MindHYVE.ai

MindHYVE.ai is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and in Africa, MindHYVE.ai is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

Website: www.mindhyve.ai | Email:hello@mindhyve.ai | Contact: +1 (949) 200-8668

Media Contact
Marc Ortiz
Email: marc.ortiz@mindhyve.ai

Built with intelligence, Guided by humanity

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749144/MindHYVE_ai__ICS_and_NEI_Forge_Partnership_to_Revolutionize_Nursing_Education_in_Pakistan_with_AI.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730797/MindHYVE_ai_Logo_MindHYVE_ai_SQ_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindhyveai-partners-with-ics-pakistan-and-nei-pakistan-to-revolutionize-nursing-education-with-ai-powered-arthurai-302528252.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
