NexgenRx Inc.: NexgenRx Announces Second Quarter Results with Significant Revenue Growth and Positive EBITDA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / NEXGENRX INC. ("NexgenRx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, with quarterly revenue growth of $349,043 to $4,346,416 ($8,897,146 YTD) and quarterly EBITDA of $627,631.

The Company achieved significant growth in revenue of $349,043 or 8.73% over the prior year comparable period, with a positive EBITDA of $627,631. The increased revenue is mainly attributed to organic growth of existing clients as the Company expands its reach and services. The Company's net income and EBITDA increased by $321,597 and $251,131 respectively, compared to the same period in 2024. The Company's cash position remained strong at $2,134,132. The Company is well positioned to continue to generate free cash flow, supported by its strong recurring revenues and sales pipelines.

In April, the Company secured a new major client from its sales pipeline; a milestone that marks not just a win for the Company, but a testament to the trust that the Company has built in the marketplace. Since then, the Company's I.T. and implementation teams have been hard at work, both on-site and through remote technology, in order to plan the implementation and ensure seamless onboarding experience. The dedication of the Company's implementation team has not only demonstrated its deep commitment to service but also reinforced the Company's core promise: to exceed customers' expectations by understanding their needs with precision and care.

Ron Loucks, President and CEO, stated "Each success we share is the result of many hands, one mission, and a shared belief that innovation, teamwork, and integrity fuel sustainable growth. Because of our strong recurring revenues, robust sales pipelines, and exceptional team, we are well-positioned to continue building value for our clients, our people and our shareholders."

About NexgenRx

NexgenRx is Canada's only independent full-service Third-Party Administrator and Technology Solutions Provider, offering proprietary full front-end, eligibility, enrolment, hour bank and mobile access capabilities, together with state-of-the-art claims adjudication and full provider network coverage. These combined capabilities allow NexgenRx to provide Plan Sponsors, sophisticated administration and health benefit technology applications in a cost-effective SaaS (Software as a Service) Model.

NexgenRx is committed to building partnerships with organizations looking to exceed the expectations of their clients and plan members and deliver superior administration and claims processing solutions at a competitive cost. More information on NexgenRx can be found at www.nexgenrx.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether the Company's strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; potential increases in sales and revenues; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for existing and new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; continued development and enhancement of the Company's proprietary software technology; cyber security risks and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDARPLUS at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

