Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Mike Agruss Law, also known by the digital brand 844SeeMike Personal Injury Lawyers, proudly partnered with the Hillside Public Library to host a back-to-school event for local children and their families. The Illinois personal injury law firm hosted an annual Project Backpack initiative to support the community and help children get what they need to thrive during the school year.

At the event in Hillside, IL, Mike Agruss Law gave out free backpacks filled with school supplies such as notebooks, pencils, scissors, crayons, and more. The supplies contained in these backpacks were intended for children in kindergarten through 5th grade.

In addition to providing the backpacks, there was a haircut station that provided haircuts for the children. Kona Ice provided free treats for everyone, and family-friendly activities allowed for a fun-filled time during the event.

Hosted for the entire local community, the entire team from Mike Agruss Law, including founding attorney Michael Agruss, was present to give out the backpacks and encourage children ahead of the new school year.

"Through the years, we have worked to make a positive impact in our community, and one of our areas of focus is on our future leaders, the children of this community. We're beyond delighted that we can continue our mission of ensuring that local children have everything they need to start the school year off with success, and aim to encourage them in their endeavors toward their future career trajectories," stated Attorney Agruss.

Amy Franco, Executive Director of the Hillside Public Library, expressed her appreciation for the firm's initiative: "We are deeply grateful to Mike Agruss Law for bringing this generous initiative to Hillside. Providing children with the tools they need to start the school year strong is a powerful step toward educational equity. Events like this remind us what's possible when we come together to support families and invest in our future."

About Mike Agruss Law

Mike Agruss Law is a personal injury law firm in Illinois with a reputation for putting its clients and the local community first. Attorney Michael Agruss founded the firm in 2012, and it has grown to a team of 15 attorneys and supporting staff with six offices that include locations in Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Joliet, Oak Brook, and Springfield.

This legal team boasts over 50 years of combined experience in representing clients across a range of personal injury matters, with a track record of recovering over $16 million for clients annually. Mike Agruss Law and its digital brand, 844SeeMike Personal Injury Lawyers, represent injured victims in cases that include car accidents, pedestrian accidents, truck accidents, slip-and-fall accidents, dog bites, and nursing home abuse.

Attorney Agruss has been recognized as an Elite Lawyer since 2022 and is listed on America's Top 100 Attorneys. He was named on Super Lawyers from 2019-2025. Mike Agruss Law is a firm that focuses on clients and prioritizes their needs. To learn more about how to support local school children and get involved with the community or about Mike Agruss Law, visit 844SeeMike.com.

About the Hillside Public Library

The Hillside Public Library proudly serves more than 8,000 residents of Hillside as a cornerstone for learning, connection, and community enrichment since opening its doors in 1957. Guided by its vision to Explore, Connect, and Grow, the library provides the community with an inclusive space for lifelong learning, multilingual resources, cultural programming, accessible technology, and archives that reflect the history and vibrancy of the community. The library is committed to serving as a welcoming hub that values every resident and fosters a sense of belonging.

