Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
EQT completes sale of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services

  • The sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. USD50 million

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier TopCo Partnership, L.P. (the "Selling Stockholder"), an affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV, is pleased to announce the completion of the sale (the "Sale") of c. 1.5 million shares of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) (the "Company"), which were repurchased by the Company in a privately negotiated transaction under its previously announced share repurchase program. The Sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. USD50 million for the Selling Stockholder. The Sale was made on August 11, 2025. Following this transaction, the Selling Stockholder now holds c. 29.8 million shares of the Company's common stock.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-completes-sale-of-common-stock-of-kodiak-gas-services,c4217295

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4217295/3607426.pdf

Press Release, EQT Infra III, EQT Infra IV, Kodiak, 120825

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-completes-sale-of-common-stock-of-kodiak-gas-services-302528311.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
