Groundbreaking research by Professor Richard Costello leads to innovative digital health platform

Phyxiom, a pioneering digital healthcare company, today announced its official launch, bringing transformative technology developed through extensive clinical research led by globally recognised respiratory specialist, Professor Richard Costello (RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Beaumont Hospital). Built upon groundbreaking studies published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine and validated by health economists, Phyxiom's platform provides clinicians with precise, real-time data to significantly enhance asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) management.

Co-founded by experienced tech executive Grace O'Donnell as Chief Executive Officer and healthcare professional Elaine Mac Hale as Clinical Operations Director, along with Prof Costello, Phyxiom is a spin-out company from RCSI. Based on a strong foundational IP portfolio developed under an Enterprise Ireland (EI) Commercialisation Fund award the company has recently achieved EI High Potential Start- Up (HPSU) status. O'Donnell and Mac Hale lead Phyxiom's day-to-day operations, driving forward its mission to revolutionise respiratory healthcare through advanced digital solutions.

Professor Richard Costello, Chief Medical Officer at Phyxiom and Professor of Respiratory Medicine at RCSI, explained the science behind the innovation: "Our research, spanning over a decade, has conclusively demonstrated that digitally-informed treatment significantly reduces medication use, prevents unnecessary hospitalisations, and ultimately lowers healthcare costs. By providing clinicians with objective, real-time insights into lung function and medication adherence, Phyxiom fundamentally improves diagnosis accuracy and treatment outcomes."

Phyxiom's technology is already operational across 13 Health Service Executive (HSE) asthma clinics in Ireland, processing nearly 350 patients to date, with plans to expand further and engage Irish private health insurers in 2025.

Grace O'Donnell, CEO, said: "Elaine and I are incredibly proud to lead this exciting RCSI spin-out company into the commercial market. We are passionate about using Richard's groundbreaking research as the foundation to deliver transformative, patient-centric healthcare solutions, significantly improving quality of life for patients suffering from uncontrolled asthma and COPD."

Elaine Mac Hale, Clinical Operations Director, added: "Phyxiom seamlessly integrates into existing healthcare systems, ensuring minimal disruption to clinicians' workflows. Our evidence-based approach empowers healthcare providers with the insights needed to deliver personalised, effective, and efficient patient care."

Following its successful Irish rollout, Phyxiom is expanding into the UK market in H1 2026 and plans a US launch in 2027, supported by established partnerships and integration with leading electronic health record systems.

Phyxiom's launch marks a significant milestone in Ireland's healthtech landscape, highlighting Irish innovation on the global healthcare stage.

Those interested in learning more about Phyxiom, can visit the website here: https://phyxiom.com/

About RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences

RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences is ranked first in the world for its contribution to UN Sustainable Development Goal 3, Good Health and Well-being, in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings 2025.

Founded in 1784 as the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland with responsibility for training surgeons in Ireland, today RCSI is an innovative, not-for-profit, international university exclusively focused on driving improvements in human health worldwide through education, research and engagement.

RCSI is among the top 300 universities worldwide in the World University Rankings (2025) and has been awarded Athena Swan Bronze accreditation for positive gender practice in higher education.

In 2026, RCSI will open a new public engagement space, dedicated to health and well-being, at 118 St Stephen's Green in Dublin city centre. The space is designed to engage the public in dialogue about living longer, healthier and happier lives through dynamic events and exhibitions. Our aim is to bridge the gap between health sciences research, professional expertise, and public understanding, empowering people to make informed decisions about their health.

Visit the RCSI MyHealth Expert Directory to find the details of our experts across a range of healthcare issues and concerns. Recognising their responsibility to share their knowledge and discoveries to empower people with information that leads them to better health, these clinicians and researchers are willing to engage with the media in their area of expertise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250812618079/en/

Contacts:

phyxiom@milkandhoneypr.com or call Lewis Oakley or Kirsty Leighton on +44 20 3637 7310