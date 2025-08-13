AXCAP VENTURES INC.: Axcap Ventures Extends Milestone Payment Deadline With Waterton

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / AXCAP VENTURES INC. ("Axcap" or the "Company") (CSE:AXCP)(OTCID:GARLF) is pleased to announce that the Company and Waterton Nevada Splitter LLC ("Waterton") agreed to extend the milestone payment due on July 15, 2025 to September 30, 2025 pursuant to the milestone payment rights agreement dated July 15, 2024 between Converse Acquisition Company, Limited and Waterton. In consideration of the extension, the Company has issued to Waterton 1,550,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"). The Shares are subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months and a day from the date of issuance.

About Axcap Ventures Inc.

Axcap Ventures is focused on consolidating neglected resources in the USA and Canada that we believe are constrained by drilling not geology. Our goal is to deliver a portfolio of development ready gold resources into the next gold cycle and to raise capital and grow these neglected orebodies when conventional single asset explorers are shut out of the market.

For more information, please visit our website at www.axcapventures.ca

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mario Vetro"

Mario Vetro,

Co-Founder & Director

For further information, please contact the Company at +1 (604) 687 7130

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or. developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: AXCAP VENTURES INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/axcap-ventures-extends-milestone-payment-deadline-with-waterton-1060198