Dave & Buster's: MUMBAI WELCOMES DAVE & BUSTER'S AS BRAND RAMPS UP GLOBAL EXPANSION

Dave & Buster's Expands Presence in India with Second Location and Adds Multiple New International Locations to Its Pipeline

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's, the world's premier destination for dining, drinks, and entertainment, today announced the opening of its second location in India alongside an aggressive international expansion plan with several new locations already under construction. The 22,000 square-foot Mumbai venue located on the 4th floor of Infiniti Mall, Andheri, represents another milestone in Dave & Buster's continued expansion into India in partnership with the Malpani Group. This opening leads a robust pipeline gaining momentum for 2026 and 2027 that includes Manila, Santo Domingo, Perth, and Mexico City.

The rollout follows Dave & Buster's successful entry into the Indian market, where its Bangalore location was met with strong enthusiasm, reinforcing Dave & Buster's position as a destination of choice in international markets. The Mumbai opening marks the brand's second store in India and serves as a launchpad for even broader expansion across the region and beyond.

"We're seeing universal demand for high-energy, social experiences that bring people together," said Antonio Bautista, Chief Development Officer, International. "These openings, and those in the pipeline through 2027, represent more than market entry-they're about creating entirely new ways for people to connect and celebrate in their communities."

"We're committed to bringing elevated, world-class entertainment to India's most vibrant cities," said Shreya Malpani, Director of The Malpani Group, regarding the Mumbai opening. "With Dave & Buster's now established in both Bangalore and Mumbai, we're transforming how India experiences dining, gaming, and celebration."

Each new venue is built around Dave & Buster's proven formula; crave-worthy food, a dynamic drinks menu, elevated games, and vibrant design, all anchored by competitive socializing experiences that bring people together through fun, friendly competition.

The expansion strategy leverages strong local partnerships while maintaining the brand's core experience elements that have proven successful across diverse markets. With locations now confirmed across North America, Asia, Latin America, and Australia, Dave & Buster's is positioning itself as the leading global competitive socializing brand.

About Dave & Buster's:

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of over 200 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's locations feature a unique combination of dining, games, and elevated entertainment, making it a global leader in the competitive socializing space.

About The Malpani Group :

The Malpani Group from Sangamner, India is a well-diversified business house with interests in renewable energy, FMCG products, real estate, hotels, and more. However, the group's success story goes beyond its diverse portfolio of businesses. Currently, the Malpani Group is one of the leading owners and operators of amusement and water parks in India. They operate India's largest theme and water park, Imagicaa, along with five other parks in India. Their amusement and water parks have become a popular destination for families, thrill-seekers, and tourists, offering a unique and elevated experience for all ages.

