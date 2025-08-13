Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Reports Q2 2025 Results and Summarizes Corporate Developments

Q2 2025 Results and Subsequent Events

Total net assets of $23.2 million and working capital of $22.8 million as at Q2 2025, including an additional $3.6 million in non-dilutive government funding received in Q2 2025 from existing programs.

Company sets stage for potential U.S. growth with ALTA and being most OBBB ready solution

IEA names Nano One a top LFP innovator, meeting demand of global push to localize

Nano One begins trading on the U.S. OTCQB under the ticker "NNOMF"

Results from the AGM held on May 23, 2025 were announced with all matters presented for shareholder approval being approved.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a technology company changing how the world makes cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries, has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements"), and management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") as at and for the six months ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025") and is pleased to provide a summary and an update on subsequent events.

Q2 2025 - Financial Position and Subsequent Funding

As at June 30, 2025, the Company's total net assets and working capital were $23.2 million and $22.8 million, respectively. Cash and cash equivalents were $23.0 million.

In Q2 2025, total proceeds of $3.6 million were received from drawdowns on government programs (further to $26.5 million in proceeds received in Q1 2025 inclusive of the sale and leaseback transaction). Approximately $25.0 million remains in reimbursements to claim over the next two years from contracted government programs.

The Company reported a net loss of $2.8 million for Q2 2025 with proceeds from government grants and other items included within other income partially offsetting operating expenses for the quarter.

The use of cash in operating activities, capital expenditures, and facility lease and other payments for the quarter contributed to the $2.6 million decrease in total assets in Q2 2025 from Q1 2025.

Selection for launch of ALTA (Arkansas Lithium Technology Accelerator) and IEA naming Nano One a top LFP innovator

On July 15, 2025, the Company announced it had been selected to join ALTA, America's first lithium and battery supply chain accelerator. Participating in ALTA positions Nano One as a strategic contributor to lithium-ion battery supply chain independence and reinforces Nano One's position as a national strategic asset in lithium-ion battery production - fortifying a secure, localized supply chain for defense and commercial markets. It also highlights Nano One's continued relevance to energy growth and national security. Nano One is the only One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB)-ready solution for LFP-linking upstream mineral extraction to downstream cell manufacturing.

Arkansas' goals align with Nano One's multi-jurisdictional strategy, leveraging the Candiac Facility as a hub, accelerator and launchpad for validation, commercialization, and large-scale growth in the U.S., Canada and beyond.

Nano One is one of only three companies selected for ALTA's inaugural cohort, alongside innovators in lithium processing and geothermal deployment. The accelerator is backed by Standard Lithium, the Walton Family Foundation, and a network of Arkansas-based producers, academic institutions, and government partners. Participation in ALTA creates opportunities for partnerships and strategic visibility in the U.S.

Additionally, at the 2025 Canada-EU Summit, joint commitments were signed to co-invest in critical mineral infrastructure, with an emphasis on defence and AI infrastructure localization to enhance resilience and reduce strategic dependencies. Canada also reaffirmed its pledge to meet NATO's new 5% of GDP defence spending target by 2035.

These coordinated efforts reflect a growing consensus: building a competitive and resilient battery supply chain will require process innovation, coordinated investment, and speed of execution to reduce dependencies that make the world vulnerable to market volatility and global disruption. The International Energy Agency's (IEA) Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2025 echoed this, naming Nano One among a select group of companies developing "alternative methods of producing LFP" to "reduce dependency on Chinese supply chains."

Trading on the U.S. OTCQB

Nano One began trading on the U.S. OTCQB under the ticker NNOMF on July 14, 2025, enhancing visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors as it expands commercial efforts and builds partnerships across North America.

AGM

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Nano One Materials Corp. was held on May 23, 2025. On May 26, 2025, Nano One announced that all matters presented for shareholder approval at the meeting were approved including the election of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year, and the appointment of Auditors.

For a more detailed discussion of Nano One's Q2 2025 interim results, please refer to the Company's financial statements, and MD&A, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Nano One®

Nano One® Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a technology company changing how the world makes cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. Applications include stationary energy storage systems (ESS), portable electronics, and electric vehicles (EVs). The Company's patented One-Pot process reduces costs, is easier-to permit, lowers energy intensity, environmental footprint, and reliance on problematic supply chains. The Company is helping to drive energy security, supply chain resilience, industrial competitiveness and increased performance through process innovation. Scalability is proven and being demonstrated at Nano One's LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) pilot production plant in Québec-leveraging the only facility and expertise of its kind outside of Asia. Strategic collaborations and partnerships with international companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto, and Worley are supporting a design-one-build-many licensing growth strategy-delivering cost-competitive, easier-to-permit and faster-to-market battery materials production solutions world-wide. Nano One has received funding from the Government of Canada, the Government of the United States, the Government of Québec, and the Government of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

