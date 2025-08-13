Chinese manufacturer Anker Solix has introduced the Solarbank Multisystem, along with a Power Dock control unit enabling parallel operation of up to four battery storage units. From ESS News Anker Solix has introduced the Solarbank Multisystem, a scalable home energy storage solution that allows up to four battery units to operate in parallel through a central Power Dock control unit. The system delivers maximum AC output of 4. 8kW to the household grid and can handle up to 14. 4kW of DC solar input. The Power Dock, a new feature for Anker Solix, serves as the central control unit, featuring four ...

