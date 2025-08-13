The Lithium 6000 is a portable solar generator with an optional automatic transfer switch that can backup home power during an outage. From pv magazine USA Nature's Generator launched its new Lithium 6000 product, a backup battery and solar power bank. The compact battery, which measures 47 cm x 35 cm x 44 cm and weighs 50. 8 kg, contains 6 kW of continuous output power and 3,840 Wh of capacity. The product has 3,000 life cycles, according to Nature's Generator. The company said two Lithium 6000 units can combine for up to 12 kW of continuous power, supporting whole-home backup and appliances ...

