Mittwoch, 13.08.2025
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2025 08:22 Uhr
109 Leser
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Clausen)

Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 13 August 2025 at 9:15 am EEST

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Clausen)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Christian Clausen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 118234/6/7
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-08-07
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 9.8015 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 9.8015 EUR

____________________________________________


SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
