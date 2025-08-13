Theon International has built a strong position in soldier night vision systems and is developing an Augmented Reality Modular Ecosystem of Devices (A.R.M.E.D.) product line supporting the next generation of integrated battlefield requirements. This entails a range of additional technologies, for which Theon is seeking partnerships to ensure 'best of breed' and promote speed to market. The company has announced four strategic developments that, in addition to last week's acquisition of Kappa Optronics, will assist in accelerating the new product roadmap.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...