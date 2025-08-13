Clean Energy Associates (CEA) forecasts a significant drop in solar installations if the US Department of the Treasury strictly enforces an executive order from the White House related to timelines for tax credit eligibility. From pv magazine USA The United States could lose 60 GW of planned solar installations through 2030 if the US Department of the Treasury enforces a strict interpretation of the "start of construction" qualifier for the clean energy Investment Tax Credit and Production Tax Credit, according to Clean Energy Associates. A July 8 executive order from President Donald Trump instructed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...