Oxehealth Rebrands as LIO, Launching Next-Gen Platform to Transform Inpatient Mental Health Care

New capabilities boost patient experience and safety, reduce clinician burden and unlock operational insight across hospitals

OXFORD, England, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxehealth, a leader in digital innovation for mental health, today announced its relaunch as LIO, unveiling a next-generation operating platform for mental health hospitals. Shaped by over 15 years of close collaboration with NHS mental health trusts, the new platform marks a significant step forward in enabling safer, more personalised care.

Already trusted by half of NHS England's mental health providers through its predecessor, Oxevision, LIO brings together ambient monitoring, digital observations and management insights in a single, unified platform. This all-in-one approach supports both frontline teams and leaders, making it easier to provide safe, high-quality and efficient care across wards and services.

"LIO reflects everything we've learned from working shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners," said Todd Haedrich, CEO of LIO. "It is a fully integrated, whole-hospital solution - purpose-built for the complex realities of inpatient mental health - with powerful new capabilities that help providers deliver consistently high standards of compassionate, patient-centred care."

LIO's new platform capabilities include:

Adaptive monitoring modes , promoting personalised care and enhancing patient privacy whilst enabling teams to manage safety risks

, promoting personalised care and enhancing patient privacy whilst enabling teams to manage safety risks Next-generation digital observations , with smart scheduling, missed observation alerts and a dedicated 1:1 mode to support improved care quality

, with smart scheduling, missed observation alerts and a dedicated 1:1 mode to support improved care quality Advanced compliance reporting , facilitating transparent and accountable governance

, facilitating transparent and accountable governance Optimised EPR integration , reducing duplication and streamlining documentation

, reducing duplication and streamlining documentation A new ambient monitoring unit, for easier installation and designed to be smaller and more assuring for patients

Designed for today's challenges while preparing services for the future, LIO lays the foundation for safer, more personalised care. With flexibility and transparency at its core, LIO empowers staff to support patients' evolving needs, helping them to make informed decisions throughout the recovery journey.

LIO's roadmap includes the rollout of enterprise-level analytics tools to help provider networks measure safety performance across sites, detect operational bottlenecks and improve staff efficiency at scale.

"This is just the beginning," added Haedrich. "We are building for the future of mental health - and we're inviting providers, partners and innovators to join us."

LIO will begin rolling out in the UK from 2026, with a commitment to seamless service continuity and a clear upgrade path for existing users.

For more information, visit www.liohealth.com.

Media contact:

Freshwater Media

Jemima Gosmore

Mobile: 07512 676248

Email: Jemima.Gosmore@freshwater.co.uk

About LIO

LIO is the all-in-one platform for inpatient mental health. It brings together ambient monitoring, digital observations and management insights in a single, purpose-built solution - helping providers create safe and therapeutic environments. With a fully contactless design that promotes patient comfort, and medical device software that meets the highest standards for clinical accuracy, LIO supports both frontline teams and hospital leaders to make informed, data-driven decisions. As a result, the platform reduces risk, enhances efficiency and improves the experience of care for everyone involved. Backed by dozens of peer-reviewed studies and used by hundreds of facilities - including half of NHS mental health trusts - LIO integrates seamlessly into the way hospitals work today while paving the way for tomorrow's advancements. For more information, visit www.liohealth.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747973/LIO_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oxehealth-rebrands-as-lio-launching-next-gen-platform-to-transform-inpatient-mental-health-care-302527985.html