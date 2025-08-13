Anzeige
13.08.2025 09:06 Uhr
Jungbunzlauer awarded Platinum Medal from EcoVadis for sustainability performance

- Among top 1% for sustainability leadership -

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungbunzlauer, a global leader in high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, today announced it has been awarded a Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings. This distinction places Jungbunzlauer in the top 1% of more than 150,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis globally for their environmental, social and ethical practices.

EcoVadis Platinum Medal 2025 - awarded to Jungbunzlauer for ranking in the top 1% of companies worldwide for sustainability performance.

The EcoVadis Platinum Medal recognises Jungbunzlauer's outstanding performance across all four key sustainability areas: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

"We are proud of this recognition which reflects our steadfast commitment to sustainability", said Michael Pohlscheidt, Executive Vice President of Operations at Jungbunzlauer. "For many years, we've considered sustainability a driver of innovation and long-term value for Jungbunzlauer, our customers, colleagues and partners. This reinforces our role as a trusted partner for responsibly produced, naturally derived, high-performance ingredients, helping customers achieve their product and sustainability goals."

Jungbunzlauer's comprehensive approach to sustainability is aligned with internationally recognised standards and frameworks such as UNGC and SBTi. The company consistently integrates sustainable practices throughout its value chain, from sourcing raw materials to product development and manufacturing and distribution processes. This includes efforts in areas such as circularity, renewable energy, water savings, product safety, and responsible supply chains, as well as a strong focus on employee well-being and diversity.

Through these actions, Jungbunzlauer advances its purpose of leading the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life, ensuring that sustainability is at the heart of how it innovates, operates, and serves its customers and communities worldwide.

For more information about Jungbunzlauer's commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, please visit www.jungbunzlauer.com/sustainability.

Media Contact:

Alina Hermann
+41 61 2955 151
media@jungbunzlauer.com

About Jungbunzlauer

Jungbunzlauer is a leading producer of high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, serving industries from food and beverage, to nutrition, health, home and personal care, among others. Leading the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life, we are a trusted partner offering a diverse portfolio of texturants, acidulants, sweeteners, minerals, and tailored solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with state-of-the-art facilities including large-scale fermentation operations across Europe and North America, we proudly serve more than 130 countries worldwide. Founded more than 150 years ago, Jungbunzlauer has grown into a CHF 1.3 billion company, driven by nearly 1,400 dedicated colleagues committed to a healthier, more sustainable future. Learn more at www.jungbunzlauer.com.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a global provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence, and performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Its evidence-based platform assesses more than 150,000 companies in over 180 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749217/Platinum_Medal_EcoVadis.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728840/5457256/Jungbunzlauer_Logo.jpg

Jungbunzlauer Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jungbunzlauer-awarded-platinum-medal-from-ecovadis-for-sustainability-performance-302528228.html

