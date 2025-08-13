Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025

13.08.2025 09:24 Uhr
Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.: Raytron Advances Night Vision Tech with Next-Gen Thermal Imaging Sensor and Module

YANTAI, China, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand surges for precise monitoring in darkness, predictive industrial maintenance, and safe nighttime driving, thermal imaging has become a critical enabler of intelligent perception. Yet, the widespread adoption of thermal imaging has long been held back by high costs, unclear images and complex integration. Raytron, a global leader in infrared thermal imaging, is transforming this landscape with its next-generation thermal imaging cores, designed to deliver around-the-clock precise monitoring.

Raytron's Infrared Detector: Greater Range, Sharper Images, Higher Sensitivity

Building on breakthroughs such as the world's first 6µm and 8µm uncooled infrared detectors and in-house wafer-level manufacturing, Raytron mass-produces thermal cores with resolutions from 256x192 to 1280x1024 and pixel pitches from 35µm to 8µm. Crucially, Raytron's AI-powered image processing, exemplified by its proprietary Matrix IV Super-Resolution Algorithm, elevates a 640×512 sensor output to near1920x1080 clarity.

What Sectors Benefit from Raytron's Thermal Imaging Core

Raytron's high-sensitivity uncooled IR detectors and thermal cores deliver robust performance across diverse sectors:

  • Industrial Predictive Maintenance: Detecting overheating in electrical substations, preventing battery thermal runaway in energy storage systems and detecting invisible gas leakage promptly.
  • Automotive Night Vision: Providing reliable thermal night vision and pedestrian detection for ADAS systems through collaborations with Tier-1 automakers like Geely, BYD and GWM.
  • Security & Perimeter Surveillance: Delivering intrusion detection for critical infrastructures with long-range thermal cameras unaffected by total darkness, glare or smoke.
  • Outdoor Night Vision: Enabling uninterrupted monitoring in darkness for wildlife conservation, outdoor adventures, and wildfire prevention, safeguarding the ecosystem.

What Raytron's Thermal Camera Module Offers OEMs

Raytron's Super Wafer Level Packaging (SWLP) technology features dual-layer encapsulation, which provides robust dust protection and allows assembly in standard environments. This reduces OEM's dependency on costly cleanrooms and slashes overall system integration costs. Moreover, its micro thermal module series combines a compact size with low power consumption, making them ideal for drones, handheld devices, and smartphones. In addition, with multiple hardware interfaces (DVP, VOSPI, MIPI, USB) and a rich software development kit (SDK), OEMs can accelerate secondary development and algorithm optimization.

Raytron's Commitment

With a portfolio of 1,200 patents and an R&D workforce comprising 48% of its 3,000 employees, Raytron remains committed to providing global customers with advanced infrared thermal cores, complete solutions and reliable after-sales services.

For Further Information

Email: sales@raytrontek.com

Website: https://en.raytrontek.com

LinkedIn: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raytron-advances-night-vision-tech-with-next-gen-thermal-imaging-sensor-and-module-302528761.html

