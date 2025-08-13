Cost, complexity and confidence gaps are the main barriers to the uptake of rooftop solar in Australia, according to new federal government research. From pv magazine Australia A new survey shows that the upfront cost of purchasing and installing rooftop solar is the most common barrier to its uptake while the complexity of choice is also a major pain point for consumers. The Behavioural Economics Team of the Australian Government (BETA) has surveyed nearly 4,900 people for its Towards Net Zero study, examining how households decide on home energy upgrades, with a focus on rooftop solar. Of the ...

