Olvi Oyj: Olvi Group's half-year report January-June 2025: market shares remained strong while cold early-summer weather weighed on overall market demand

Olvi Group's half-year report January-June 2025: market shares remained strong while cold early-summer weather weighed on overall market demand

April-June 2025

Sales volume decreased by 3.3% to 288.3 (298.0) million litres. Demand was affected by early summer's cold weather, consumers' weak purchasing power, and economic and political uncertainty.

Product portfolio optimisation measures increased the average sales price, and net sales remained at the previous year's level at EUR 195.1 (194.7) million.

Lower sales volumes, investments in sales, marketing and pricing, higher logistics costs and business development measures were reflected in the operating result which declined by 15.1% and was EUR 26.3 (31.0) million.

January-June 2025

Sales volume decreased by 3.1% to 487.5 (503.1) million litres. Olvi maintained its positions in the challenging market and improved the sales volumes of non-alcoholic products.

Net sales remained at the previous year's level, totalling EUR 327.9 (325.1) million.

The operating result decreased by 8.2% to EUR 38.7 (42.2) million.

The equity ratio was 55.1% (52.9%).

Near-term outlook for 2025 (updated)

Olvi Group's operating result for the 2025 financial year is estimated to be EUR 82-86 million. Earlier the operating result was estimated to be EUR 82-90 million. The estimated operating result has been updated based on the actual results of the first half of the year.

The Group's key ratios

4-6/ 2025 4-6/ 2024 Change, % 1-6/ 2025 1-6/ 2024 Change, % 1-12/ 2024 Sales volume, Mltr 288.3 298.0 -3.3 487.5 503.1 -3.1 989.7 Net sales, MEUR 195.1 194.7 0.2 327.9 325.1 0.9 656.9 Gross profit, MEUR 80.0 79.7 0.4 134.3 129.9 3.4 266.4 % of net sales 41.0 40.9 40.9 40.0 40.6 Operating result, MEUR 26.3 31.0 -15.1 38.7 42.2 -8.2 81.4 % of net sales 13.5 15.9 11.8 13.0 12.4 Profit for the period, MEUR 17.5 22.6 -22.8 27.2 31.6 -13.8 62.4 % of net sales 8.9 11.6 8.3 9.7 9.5 Earnings per share, EUR 0.83 1.08 -23.8 1.30 1.51 -14.1 2.98 Investments, MEUR 9.9 9.4 5.0 20.8 14.9 40.0 43.7 Equity per share, EUR 15.77 14.30 10.3 15.66 Equity ratio, % 55.1 52.9 60.3 Gearing, % -5.1 -7.0 -12.4 Return on capital employed, % (ROCE) 22.1 22.8 24.2

If required, Olvi presents the adjusted operating result and adjusted profit for the period as alternative performance measures to improve comparability between reporting periods. There were no items affecting the comparability of the operating result in the review period.

CEO's review (Patrik Lundell)

We succeeded in maintaining our market shares by investing in commercial activities and our brands, but profitability declined as the market was smaller than expected

We succeeded well in preparing for the summer season. In the spring, we launched 220 new products across the group, invested considerably in the visibility of our brands in stores, restaurants and the media, increased our sales activities, and built up a stock buffer of products for the summer. Our delivery accuracy has been excellent and in Finland, it was further improved by the commissioning of the new high-bay warehouse in Iisalmi in schedule.

Summer is the busiest season in the beverage industry, but it is sensitive to weather fluctuations. The second quarter started well with Easter. However, the rainy and cool weather had a significant impact on demand, especially in the early summer, and overall market consumption decreased. In May-June 2025, only two days with temperatures exceeding 25 °C were recorded, while in 2024 there were 30 such days in the corresponding period. The continued economic and political uncertainty also affected the development of consumer demand and confidence, and purchasing power remained weak in all our operating markets. With declining volumes, competition in the retail market intensified further, and there were more price-driven campaigns. In addition to price competition, financial investments in brand building, sales activities and business development adversely affected profitability. Despite the challenging market situation, we maintained our strong market shares thanks to our strong local brands and broad portfolio, while also improving our average price.

In accordance with our guidance, our continued goal is to improve our whole year's operating result from the previous year. Our investments in brand visibility, sales promotion and partnerships have further strengthened our position in a competitive market. In the late summer, weather conditions improved in Finland and in Estonia. Development measures in line with our strategy, exciting new products, clear commercial priorities and committed personnel lay a solid foundation for the rest of the year and ensure that we are ready to respond to increasing demand and the recovery of markets. We are also improving our profitability by enhancing our operational efficiency. Moreover, we are making considerable investments in activities that will strengthen our competitiveness, such as new warehouse and logistics capacity in Iisalmi.

Our vision is to be the most wanted multi-local beverage house. In 2025, we will continue to implement our strategy systematically, both at Group level and locally, guided by our values and through strong partnerships - positively and together.

Financial development

April-June 2025

The sales volume decreased by 3.3% in the second quarter, totalling 288.3 (298.0) million litres. The decline in demand had the greatest impact on our product categories beer, water and kvass. The decrease was mainly seen in the retail trade. However, the sales of soft drinks and energy drinks increased as a result of the marketing measures carried out. Although the sales volumes declined across the entire market, market shares were even successfully increased in a number of product categories in several markets.

Net sales remained at the previous year's level, totalling EUR 195.1 (194.7) million. The average sales price per litre increased through the optimisation of our product portfolio's prices and range. Profitability development was affected by intensified price competition as sales volumes decreased due to the weather, consumers' weak purchasing power and lower consumption of alcoholic products. Due to the decreased sales volumes, investments in sales and marketing, higher logistics costs, and business development measures, the operating result decreased by 15.1% to EUR 26.3 (31.0) million.

January-June 2025

Sales volume decreased by 3.1% to 487.5 (503.1) million litres. The development of sales volumes was affected by the general market uncertainty, poor weather in the early summer, the weak development of consumers' purchasing power, and product portfolio optimisation measures carried out in Finland and Denmark. In line with targets, the sales volumes of non-alcoholic products were successfully continued to improve and market shares in all main product categories were retained or even increased. Net sales remained at the previous year's level, totalling EUR 327.9 (325.1) million.

The operating result decreased by 8.2% from the comparison period and was EUR 38.7 (42.2) million. In Finland, profitability improved especially in the first quarter thanks to improved average sales price. In the Baltic Sea segment, profitability decreased due to intense price competition and the implemented sales and marketing inputs.

Segment-specific business development: January-June 2025

Finland: market shares increasing in many product categories

The net sales of business operations in Finland decreased by 2.0% to EUR 116.7 (119.1) million, and the sales volume decreased by 4.8% to 126.8 (133.1) million litres. The average sales price improved. In terms of product categories, sales of hard seltzers and non-alcoholic products continued to grow. Olvi's market shares remained strong and also growth was achieved in many product categories. In May-June, water market share increased over 2%, despite the overall water market declined by 16%. According to the statistics of the Federation of the Brewing and Soft Drinks Industry in Finland, the overall market of low-alcohol and non-alcohol beverages declined in May-June by 10% compared to the previous year. In beers, the product portfolio optimisation measures carried out in 2024 had a negative effect on the sales volumes compared with the comparison period. Despite the changes, Olvi has maintained its leading market share of over 50% in beer. The warehouse investment in Iisalmi improved delivery accuracy considerably.

The operating result of our Finnish business operations was EUR 14.2 (13.6) million. The operating result improved by 4.4% year-on-year, mainly as a result of improved production efficiency, the stabilisation of cost increases and changes in the product range. Despite slower sales volume development in the second quarter compared to the previous year, our operating result remained at the previous year's level. Measures aimed at improving profitability, such as the development of the product range portfolio and cost effectiveness alongside the improvement in the average sales price, had a positive impact on the improvement of the relative operating result.

Baltic Sea region: intensified price competition affected profitability

The sales volume in the Baltic Sea region decreased by 4.7% to EUR 185.2 (194.2) million. Net sales decreased by 2.1% and were EUR 132.5 (135.4) million. Sales volumes declined especially in Denmark and Latvia. The continued weak development of consumer demand was most evident in Latvia. Moreover, past and future tightening of excise duties and alcohol legislation in the Baltic countries increase competition in a declining market, especially in beer. Together with the weather conditions, these changes resulted in lower sales volumes across the market. However, Olvi's market shares have mainly remained at last year's level. In Denmark, the sales volume was affected by product range optimisation measures and also by our own decisions to give up some unprofitable products. However, the market share of the Jolly brand in soft drinks was successfully multiplied thanks to strong demand.

As a result of the above-mentioned market impacts, greater investments sales and marketing, and increased logistics costs, the operating result for the Baltic Sea region decreased by 34.9% to EUR 8.3 (12.7) million. The effects were particularly felt in Denmark and Latvia. In Denmark, the growth of the Jolly brand has been a positive development, but it has not been enough to turn the result around on its own. The work continues to develop operations and improve profitability. In Latvia weak consumer demand and a cold summer had a very strong impact on the market. According to Latvian State Revenue Service, the overall market of low-alcohol beverages declined in May and June approximately by 14%. This is a historically significant change in the overall sales. At the same time, the investments in brand visibility, campaigns and pricing during the second quarter helped in maintaining Olvi's competitive position, but weakened profitability due to the smaller than expected market.

Belarus: growth in the popularity of non-alcoholic products

The weather in early summer also affected overall demand, especially that of beer and kvass, in Belarus. The segment's sales volume declined by 0.8% to 177.7 (179.1) million litres. In non-alcoholic product categories such as water, energy drinks and soft drinks, sales volumes increased in line with the strategic targets. During the reporting period, greater inputs were made in the sales and marketing of these product categories than in the previous year.

Net sales increased by 10.9% and were EUR 80.6 (72.7) million. In the local currency, net sales grew by 10.0%. The operating result remained at the previous year's level, totalling EUR 16.5 (16.6) million. The relative decrease in the operating result was especially affected by higher logistics costs. In the local currency, the operating result decreased by 0.9%. The Belarusian business is reported as part of Olvi Group, but it operates by means of its own cash flow financing. There are temporary restrictions on the distribution of profits to the parent company, described under "Business risks and their management".

Sales development



Olvi Group's sales volume decreased by 3.1% in January-June, totalling 487.5 (503.1) million litres.

Sales volume, million litres 4-6/ 2025 4-6/ 2024 Change, % 1-6/ 2025 1-6/ 2024 Change, % Finland 72.2 75.2 -4.0 126.8 133.1 -4.8 Baltic Sea region 110.1 115.1 -4.3 185.2 194.2 -4.7 Belarus 107.3 110.3 -2.7 177.7 179.1 -0.8 Eliminations -1.3 -2.6 -2.2 -3.3 Total 288.3 298.0 -3.3 487.5 503.1 -3.1

The Group's net sales in January-June increased by 0.9% to EUR 327.9 (325.1) million.

Net sales, EUR million 4-6/ 2025 4-6/ 2024 Change, % 1-6/ 2025 1-6/ 2024 Change, % Finland 66.8 68.4 -2.3 116.7 119.1 -2.0 Baltic Sea region 81.2 82.3 -1.4 132.5 135.4 -2.1 Belarus 48.2 45.6 5.8 80.6 72.7 10.9 Eliminations -1.1 -1.6 -1.9 -2.1 Total 195.1 194.7 0.2 327.9 325.1 0.9



Financial performance

The Group's operating result in April-June was EUR 26.3 (31.0) million, or 13.5% (15.9%) of net sales. The second-quarter operating result does not include items affecting comparability. The January-June operating result decreased by 8.2% and was EUR 38.7 (42.2) million. The operating result was weakened by the business development inputs in line with the strategy, the increased sales and marketing activity, and higher logistics costs. The lower sales volume reduced the sales margin in euros, even though the relative sales margin improved year-on-year.

Operating result, EUR million 4-6/ 2025 4-6/ 2024 Change, % 1-6/ 2025 1-6/ 2024 Change, % Finland 10.0 10.1 -0.6 14.2 13.6 4.4 Baltic Sea region 6.6 9.9 -33.3 8.3 12.7 -34.9 Belarus 9.8 11.4 -13.5 16.5 16.6 -0.2 Eliminations -0.1 -0.4 -0.3 -0.7 Total 26.3 31.0 -15.1 38.7 42.2 -8.2

The Group's profit after taxes in January-June was EUR 27.2 (31.6) million.

In January-June, earnings per share calculated from the profit belonging to parent company shareholders were

EUR 1.30 (1.51).

Financial position and the balance sheet

On 30 June 2025, Olvi Group's balance sheet total was EUR 595.4 (561.3) million. The increase in the balance sheet mainly resulted from an increase in tangible assets following investments. Equity per share was EUR 15.77 (14.30). The equity ratio was 55.1% (52.9%), and gearing was -5.1% (-7.0%). The Group's current ratio, depicting liquidity, improved to 1.3 (1.2). The return on capital employed (ROCE) was 22.1% (22.8%). Interest-bearing liabilities amounted to EUR 24.2 (11.8) million at the end of June. The long-term green loan for financing the brew house investment amounted to EUR 15 million at the end of the review period. Of the interest-bearing liabilities, current liabilities accounted for EUR 4.0 (5.2) million.

Olvi Group's balance sheet and financial position are strong. Cash and cash equivalents stood at EUR 40.9 (32.5) million at the end of the review period. Olvi Group has various short-term financial instruments such as credit facilities and a commercial paper programme for liquidity management. Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 12.8 (26.0) million. Cash flow development in the early part of the year was affected by the increase in inventories due to weather conditions and delivery accuracy, and the year-on-year increase in investments. Cash flow from investing activities was EUR -22.4 (-14.1) million, and cash flow from financing activities was EUR -1.0 (-11.5) million. The cash flow from financing activities is improved by the drawdown of a long-term green loan for the brew house investment.

Investments

In January-June, Olvi Group's extension and replacement investments were EUR 20.8 (14.9) million. Of the investments, EUR 14.0 million was related to Finland, and EUR 4.3 million to subsidiaries in the Baltic Sea region. The warehouse and logistics investment at the Iisalmi plant has proceeded on schedule. The high-bay warehouse was introduced in April, and the additional capacity became available for the summer season. This has improved delivery accuracy considerably. The project will continue with the development of indoor logistics. The brew house investment is also proceeding as planned with the ongoing construction works. In the Baltic Sea region, investments focused on the procurement of sales equipment such as refrigeration equipment and the improvement of production conditions. In Belarus, replacement investments necessary for the continuity of production were made with the subsidiary's cash flow financing, totalling EUR 2.5 million.

In its investments, Olvi Group focuses on environmental friendliness, cost-effective operations and capacity development to meet business requirements.

Seasonal nature of operations



The nature of the Group's business operations involves seasonal fluctuation. The net sales and operating result of the geographical reporting segments are not accumulated steadily. Instead, they fluctuate in accordance with the special characteristics of the seasons of the year and product seasons.

Personnel

In January-June, Olvi Group had an average of 2,499 (2,430) employees, an increase of 2.8% from the comparison period. The growth resulted from an increase in the number of both seasonal and permanent employees.

Olvi Group's average number of personnel by segment:

4-6/ 2025 4-6/ 2024 Change, % 1-6/ 2025 1-6/ 2024 Change, % Finland 501 487 2.9 463 451 2.7 Baltic Sea region 1,122 1,102 1.8 1,085 1,080 0.5 Belarus 968 920 5.2 951 899 5.8 Total 2,591 2,509 3.3 2,499 2,430 2.8

Sustainability

Environmental sustainability

The long-term reduction target for total emissions is to achieve carbon neutrality in Olvi Group's own operations (Scopes 1 and 2) in 2030. In terms of the value chain (Scope 3), the target is to reduce emissions by 40% compared to 2021 and achieve carbon neutrality in the value chain in 2040.

Emissions from Olvi Group's own operations (Scopes 1 and 2) decreased to 12,401 (12,549) tCO2e in the first half of the year, while emission intensity decreased by 0.024 (0.025) CO2e per litre produced. The change was mainly due to the portfolio structure and production volumes. Of the electricity consumed by Olvi Group during the first half of the year, 70.9% (68.0%) was renewable. Correspondingly, 42.7% (45.9%) of the thermal and steam energy that Olvi Group consumed during the first half of the year was renewable. This is due to the relatively lower production volumes of production plants that use bioenergy. Olvi Group aims to use only renewable energy and electricity in its own operations in 2030.

The monitoring of water use in Olvi Group's own operations has been further developed, and measures reducing water consumption have been carried out during the winter, resulting in a slight decrease in Olvi Group's water consumption to 2.65 (2.71) litres per litre of finished product. The portfolio structure also contributed to reduced water consumption. Olvi Group aims to reduce its water use to 2.5 litres per litre of finished product by 2030. We will continue to assess the impacts of water use in the value chain, especially in relation to the production of raw materials and packaging.

Social sustainability

The human rights assessment process was updated and complemented during the first half of the year. This will result in a deeper understanding of the potential human rights impacts and risks of Olvi Group and its value chain. The development work will continue in the value chain on a risk basis with focus on the risk assessment of the juice and can category.

Efforts to develop occupational health and well-being continued. Company-specific development plans were drawn up based on the results of the People Power survey conducted in 2024, and these plans are being implemented. The work to further develop our safety at work culture is also underway. These efforts are reflected in the lower number of accidents at work: 10 (11) in the first half of the year. None of the accidents was serious. Olvi Group's permanent target is zero serious accidents.

To develop the sustainability of the product portfolio, the sustainability targets and metrics have been updated, and the related data will be further developed. In line with the main target, the share of non-alcoholic product sales increased by 5.8% more than sales in the alcoholic product category during the first half of the year. To support the target, 87 new non-alcoholic products were launched, eight of them in alcoholic product groups. The survey of sustainability themes important to consumers, carried out in different countries and product categories, has been completed. The results will be used to better target product sustainability communication and thereby enhance its impact.

Good governance

Olvi Group continues to monitor and prepare for other changes in the EU's sustainability-related legislation. An important matter is the progress of the Omnibus initiative related to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and the Taxonomy Regulation. The aim of the initiative is to reduce corporate sustainability obligations as part of a broader EU competitiveness strategy. The exact content and schedule of the Omnibus initiative are yet to be decided, but the proposed changes would still keep Olvi Group within the scope of reporting. In terms of sustainability reporting, there are plans to clarify the ESRS standards, to reduce the number of mandatory data points and to differentiate them more clearly from voluntary data points, and to prioritise quantitative instead of qualitative data. There are also plans to make the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive easier to comply with by easing the obligations related to liability regulations and subcontracting chains, for example. A threshold for financial materiality will be introduced in taxonomy reporting and the number of reporting forms will be significantly reduced. The criteria for the "Do No Significant Harm" principle will also be simplified.

Preparations also continue for the obligations of the Deforestation Regulation and the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). The application of the Deforestation Regulation and the PPWR is to begin on 30 December 2025 and 12 August 2026 respectively. Current sustainability legislation also includes the Green Claims Directive in preparation.

In line with the annual targets, Olvi Group has continued to strengthen its partners' commitment to its Code of Conduct, and Code of Conduct training and commitment will continue among the personnel in each Olvi Group company after the summer.

Board of Directors and management

The Board of Directors of Olvi plc comprises Nora Hortling (Chair), Lasse Heinonen (Vice Chair), and the members Tarmo Noop, Juho Nummela, Pekka Tiainen and Anette Vaini-Antila. KPMG Oy Ab, an Authorised Public Accounting firm, was elected as the company's auditor, with Heidi Hyry, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principal auditor. KPMG Oy Ab also assures the company's sustainability statement, with Heidi Hyry, APA and Authorised Sustainability Auditor (KRT), as the principal sustainability auditor.

The employment relationships of the managing directors of the subsidiaries in Latvia and Denmark ended during the first quarter. Interim managing directors have been appointed in both countries. After the review period, Evija Grinberga has been appointed as General Director in Latvia as of August 1, 2025.

Other events during the review period



Annual General Meeting

Olvi plc's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 16 April 2025 adopted the financial statements and discharged the members of the Board and the CEO from liability for the financial year that ended on 31 December 2024.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM decided to pay a dividend of EUR 1.30 (1.20) for Series A and Series K shares for the 2024 financial year. The dividend is 43.6% (64.9%) of Olvi Group's earnings per share. The dividend will be paid in two instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.65 per share was paid on 30 April 2025, and the second instalment of EUR 0.65 will be paid on 5 September 2025. The AGM's decisions were published in a stock exchange release on 16 April 2025.



Changes in the Group structure

Arctic Silence Oy, a joint venture, was dissolved during the review period. No other changes took place in Olvi's subsidiary holdings in January -June 2025.

Business risks and their management

Geopolitical situation

The geopolitical situation has affected the Group's operating environment. Geopolitical tensions, the war in Ukraine and weather events caused by climate change affect the prices and availability of raw materials, packaging materials and energy in the market and consumer confidence, for example. The change in tariffs between the United States and Europe has no direct significant impacts on Olvi's operations. However, the general adverse impacts of the customs war on economic development increase consumer uncertainty about the future. Olvi Group is responding to the increase in costs by improving operational productivity and assessing sales prices and selections to maintain profitability. Availability is ensured through a wide network of partners and long-term contracts.

Consumer behaviour

Historically high consumer prices, higher beverage taxation, stricter alcohol legislation and the deterioration of the general economic outlook due to geopolitical uncertainty reduce consumer confidence and affect consumer behaviour. This increases the shift in consumption to more affordable product options, for example. Moreover, consumption is declining overall, especially in alcoholic products, and the premiumisation trend may come to a halt. However, there are differences between markets. Olvi Group is responding to the change by developing its product portfolio in line with consumer demand and by maintaining and strengthening market shares.

Operating environment in Belarus

The business operations and financial forecasting in Belarus continue to involve considerable uncertainty. For example, the uncertainty concerns the development of exchange rates, the unpredictability of the operating environment, local legislation and taxation, trade sanctions, and the functioning of financial transactions with Western countries. Olvi's subsidiary operates independently in Belarus and is responsible for its own procurements, among other aspects. In addition, the IT operating environment has been separated. The subsidiary finances its operations with cash flow from its own operations.

The restriction on the payment of dividends by Western-owned companies has been extended to 2026. The previously announced restrictions applied to 2024 and 2025. The regulations limit the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid abroad. According to the current interpretation, the dividend that the Belarusian company can legally pay to the parent company is around EUR 1-3 million annually until the end of 2026. According to Olvi Group's management's assessment, the now known temporary restriction on the payment of dividends by the Belarusian subsidiary does not impair the parent company's ability to pay dividends. Restrictions on the sale of shares in Olvi's subsidiary continue to apply. Olvi has no permission to sell shares in its Belarusian subsidiary. We monitor the legislative situation and actively evaluate the prerequisites and options for operating in the market.

Other current risks

Cybersecurity threats have increased because of the escalation of the global geopolitical situation, among other reasons. Olvi Group has prepared for increased information security threats in a variety of ways, and the new requirements under the NIS2 cybersecurity directive have been implemented according to schedule. In Spring 2025, a cyber security exercise was carried out in Finland.

The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation was adopted, and it entered into force on 11 February 2025. The regulation will apply from 12 August 2026. The regulation also contains several transitional provisions for the start dates of the various obligations. In the coming years, the European Commission will issue several implementing and delegated acts, as well as guidelines to further specify the requirements and their application. According to the current estimate, the new regulation will increase energy consumption and, consequently, climate emissions of product manufacturing and logistics, as well as water consumption, which will have a direct impact on Olvi Group's chances of achieving the set environmental targets. In addition, the regulation is likely to cause needs to invest in reusable bottles and transport packaging, and in equipment for product filling and handling. The process of implementing the regulation is being monitored closely, and efforts are being made to affect its application guidelines so that the sustainability aspects of Olvi Group's countries of operation are also taken into account.

Sustainability risks are identified through human rights and climate change impact assessments as part of the company's strategic, business, financial and compliance risks.

Preparedness

Olvi Group has prepared several scenarios related to the development of the business environment and is prepared to respond to changing situations. For example, long-term scenarios to understand the drivers of change in the operating environment and to prepare for them has been done during spring 2025. The company is prepared for production disruptions and has drawn up continuity plans related to the availability of labour, raw materials and energy, for example. The company has made investments to secure its energy supply and has also made efforts to ensure the availability of raw materials and packaging materials. Particular attention has been paid to the adequacy of risk management plans in accordance with risk assessments and the introduction of new risk assessment methods in terms of information security and sustainability risks, for example.

A more detailed description of the risks related to business operations is provided in Olvi Group's Board of Directors' report and the notes to the financial statements and on the company website at https://www.olvigroup.fi/en/investors/corporate-governance/corporate-governance/.

Events after the review period



There are no significant events to report after the review period.

OLVI PLC

Board of Directors



OLVI GROUP TABLE 1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME EUR 1,000 4-6/2025 4-6/2024 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 1-12/2024 Gross sales 396,186 393,745 673,635 670,698 1,360,025 Excise taxes and other adjustments -201,059 -199,028 -345,696 -345,597 -703,118 Net sales 195,127 194,717 327,939 325,101 656,907 Cost of sales -115,174 -115,052 -193,665 -195,219 -390,476 Gross profit 79,953 79,665 134,274 129,882 266,431 Logistics, sales and marketing expenses -42,228 -37,323 -72,929 -65,694 -136,998 Administrative expenses -12,311 -11,630 -23,716 -22,830 -49,235 Other operating income 997 612 1,295 1,249 1,937 Other operating expenses -110 -356 -182 -422 -749 Operating result 26,301 30,968 38,742 42,185 81,386 Financial income 501 267 1,370 658 2,237 Financial expenses -503 -409 -863 -695 -1,637 Share of the profit of associated companies and joint ventures 0 0 0 0 52 Profit before tax 26,299 30,826 39,249 42,148 82,038 Income taxes -8,844 -8,208 -12,042 -10,575 -19,613 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 17,455 22,618 27,207 31,573 62,425 Other items of comprehensive income that may be subsequently reclassified as profit or loss: Translation differences related to foreign subsidiaries -1,692 1,165 1,707 1,393 -1,363 Change in fair value, other investments 0 0 -93 0 0 Taxes related to items 0 0 18 0 0 TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME -1,692 1,165 1,632 1,393 -1,363 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 15,763 23,783 28,839 32,966 61,062 Distribution of the profit for the period: - Owners of the parent company 17,236 22,356 26,812 31,190 61,669 - Non-controlling interest 219 262 395 383 756 Distribution of comprehensive income for the period: - Owners of the parent company 15,605 23,478 28,381 32,532 60,356 - Non-controlling interest 158 305 458 434 706 Earnings per share calculated from profit attributable to owners of the parent company, EUR - Undiluted 0.83 1.08 1.30 1.51 2.98 - Diluted 0.83 1.08 1.30 1.51 2.98 OLVI GROUP TABLE 2 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET EUR 1,000 30 Jun 2025 30 Jun 2024 31 Dec 2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 9,139 10,154 9,313 Goodwill 22,204 22,204 22,204 Tangible assets 245,034 218,786 235,669 Holdings in associated companies and joint ventures 962 1,032 1,012 Other investments 961 892 893 Loans receivable and other long-term receivables 6,609 7,028 6,023 Deferred tax assets 4,305 3,639 4,429 Total non-current assets 289,214 263,735 279,543 Current assets Inventories 95,636 86,988 76,247 Accounts receivable and other receivables 168,934 177,486 131,495 Income tax receivables 690 662 1,566 Cash and cash equivalents 40,885 32,458 50,751 Total current assets 306,145 297,594 260,059 TOTAL ASSETS 595,359 561,329 539,602 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to owners of the parent company Share capital 20,759 20,759 20,759 Fair value reserve 220 295 295 Treasury shares -642 -687 -658 Other reserves 1,092 1,092 1,092 Translation differences -56,437 -55,426 -58,081 Retained earnings 361,372 329,911 360,820 326,364 295,944 324,227 Non-controlling interest 1,733 1,135 1,335 Total equity 328,097 297,079 325,562 Non-current liabilities Financial liabilities 20,202 6,567 6,755 Other liabilities 740 731 793 Deferred tax liabilities 13,688 13,622 13,973 Current liabilities Financial liabilities 4,024 5,227 3,744 Accounts payable and other payables 220,411 230,761 187,116 Income tax liability 8,197 7,342 1,659 Total liabilities 267,262 264,250 214,040 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 595,359 561,329 539,602

OLVI GROUP TABLE 3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY EUR 1,000 Share capital Fair value reserve Reserve for treasury shares Other reserves Transla-tion differ-ences Retained earnings Owners of the parent company Non-control-ling interest Total Equity 1 Jan 2025 20,759 295 -658 1,092 -58,081 360,820 324,227 1,335 325,562 Comprehensive income: Profit for the period 26,812 26,812 395 27,207 Other items of comprehensive income: Translation differences 1,644 1,644 63 1,707 Change in fair value, other investments -93 -93 -93 Taxes related to items 18 18 18 Total other comprehensive income -75 1,644 1,569 63 1,632 Total comprehensive income for the period -75 1,644 26,812 28,381 458 28,839 Business transactions with shareholders: Dividend payment -26,911 -26,911 -60 -26,971 Share-based incentives, value of work performed 751 751 751 Issue of treasury shares to personnel 16 4 20 20 Other changes -104 -104 -104 Business transactions with shareholders, total 16 -26,260 -26,244 -60 -26,304 Equity 30 Jun 2025 20,759 220 -642 1,092 -56,437 361,372 326,364 1,733 328,097 EUR 1,000 Share capital Fair value reserve Reserve for treasury shares Other reserves Transla-tion differ-ences Retained earnings

Owners of the parent company Non-control-ling interest Total Equity 1 Jan 2024 20,759 295 -881 1,092 -56,768 324,120 288,617 721 289,338 Comprehensive income: Profit for the period 31,190 31,190 383 31,573 Other items of comprehensive income: Translation differences 1,342 1,342 51 1,393 Total other comprehensive income 1,342 1,342 51 1,393 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,342 31,190 32,532 434 32,966 Business transactions with shareholders: Dividend payment -24,826 -24,826 -20 -24,846 Share-based incentives, value of work performed 522 522 522 Issue of treasury shares to personnel 194 -382 -188 -188 Other changes -713 -713 -713 Business transactions with shareholders, total 194 -25,399 -25,205 -20 -25,225 Equity 30 Jun 2024 20,759 295 -687 1,092 -55,426 329,911 295,944 1,135 297,079

OLVI GROUP TABLE 4 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT EUR 1,000 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 1-12/2024 Profit for the period 27,207 31,573 62,425 Adjustments 24,427 22,710 44,009 Change in net working capital: Change in accounts receivable and other receivables -44,895 -51,930 -5,945 Change in inventories -19,326 -12,051 -2,544 Change in accounts payable and other payables 29,283 38,642 4,484 Interest paid -170 -296 -479 Interest received 1,017 502 1,707 Dividends received 5 5 6 Taxes paid -4,792 -3,112 -17,608 Cash flow from operating activities (A) 12,756 26,043 86,055 Investments in tangible and intangible assets -22,397 -14,526 -39,464 Capital gains on disposal of tangible and intangible assets 32 434 836 Expenditure on other investments -68 0 0 Holdings in associated companies and joint ventures 50 0 0 Dividends received 0 0 72 Cash flow from investing activities (B) -22,383 -14,092 -38,556 Loan withdrawals 15,494 14,651 17,306 Repayment of loans -2,966 -13,726 -19,783 Dividends paid -13,538 -12,468 -24,907 Cash flow from financing activities (C) -1,010 -11,543 -27,384 Increase (+) / decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C) -10,637 408 20,115 Cash and cash equivalents 1 Jan 50,751 31,458 31,458 Impact of exchange rate changes 771 592 -822 Cash and cash equivalents 30 Jun / 31 Dec 40,885 32,458 50,751

Adjustments to cash flow from operating activities include depreciation and impairment:

1-6/2025 1-6/2024 1-12/2024 Depreciation and impairment 13,294 12,917 25,818

OLVI GROUP TABLE 5

NOTES TO THE HALF-YEAR REPORT

The half-year report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, applying the same accounting principles that were applied to the 2024 financial statements (31 December 2024).

The figures in the half-year report are presented in thousands (1,000) of euros. For presentation, individual figures and totals have been rounded up to full thousands, which causes rounding differences in the totals. Exchange rates obtained from the Central Bank of Belarus have been used as the exchange rate for the Belarusian rouble. The key ratios have been calculated by using accurate euro-denominated figures. The information published in the half-year report has not been audited.

1SEGMENT INFORMATION SEGMENTS' NET SALES AND PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 1-6/2025 EUR 1,000 Finland Baltic Sea region Belarus Eliminations Group INCOME External sales 116,206 131,122 80,611 327,939 Beverage sales 115,077 131,122 80,611 326,810 Equipment services 1,129 0 0 1,129 Internal sales 566 1,334 0 -1,900 0 Total net sales 116,772 132,456 80,611 -1,900 327,939 Total profit for the period 29,135 3,860 10,662 -16,450 27,207 SEGMENTS' NET SALES AND PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 1-6/2024 EUR 1,000 Finland Baltic Sea region Belarus Eliminations Group INCOME External sales 118,900 133,486 72,715 325,101 Beverage sales 117,796 133,486 72,715 323,997 Equipment services 1,104 0 0 1,104 Internal sales 210 1,866 0 -2,076 0 Total net sales 119,110 135,352 72,715 -2,076 325,101 Total profit for the period 30,158 8,785 10,235 -17,605 31,573

2RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Management's employee benefits Board members' and the CEO's salaries and other short-term employee benefits EUR 1,000 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 1-12/2024 CEO 430 428 613 Chair of the Board 46 50 101 Other Board members 127 117 248 Total 603 595 962 3 SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL 30 Jun 2025 % Series A shares, number of shares 16,989,976 82.0 Series K shares, number of shares 3,732,256 18.0 Total 20,722,232 100.0 Total number of votes, Series A shares 16,989,976 18.5 Total number of votes, Series K shares 74,645,120 81.5 Total number of votes 91,635,096 100.0 Votes per Series A share 1 Votes per Series K share 20

The registered share capital totalled EUR 20,759 thousand on 30 June 2025.



In accordance with the decision made by the Annual General Meeting of Olvi plc on 16 April 2025, a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share for 2024 (EUR 1.20 per share for 2023), totalling EUR 26.9 (24.8) million, will be paid on shares in Olvi plc. The dividend will be paid in two instalments. The first instalment, EUR 0.65 per share, was paid on 30 April 2025. The second instalment, EUR 0.65 per share, will be paid on 5 September 2025. Series K shares and Series A shares provide their holders with equal rights to dividends. The Articles of Association include a redemption clause concerning Series K shares.

4 SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS

During the review period, the Board of Directors of Olvi plc transferred to the CEO a total of 500 Olvi plc Series A shares held by the company through a directed share issue without payment in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Performance-based Matching Share Plan 2023-2025.

The establishment of the Performance-based Matching Share Plan was announced by means of a stock exchange release on 16 October 2023. In the Performance-based Matching Share Plan, the CEO had an opportunity to earn 0.5 shares based on commitment and continuous shareholding and 0.5 shares based on achieving the earning criteria set by the Board of Directors of Olvi plc. Provided that the targets were met, the CEO had the opportunity to receive a maximum of 1,000 Olvi plc Series A shares for the matching period as a net reward.

Performance-based share incentive plans

The table shows performance-based plans that have ended during the review period (e), as well as ongoing (o) plans. From 2023 onwards, the targets and potential rewards of share incentives will be based on the achievement of the targets set for the Group's business segments in Finland and the Baltic countries.

Performance period Earning criteria and weighting (%) Target group, number of people Maximum reward, pcs Actual reward, pcs 2022-2024 (e) Operating result (50%), increase in the sales volume of non-alcoholic products (40%), value chain CO2 emissions reduction (10%) 16 10,670 2023-2025 (o) 16 10,600 2023-2025 (e) Own investment (50%) and TSR (50%) 1 1,000 500 2024-2026 (o) Operating result (50%), growth in net sales from non-alcoholic products (40%), reduction of CO2 emissions from own production (10%) 37 43,150 2025-2027 (o) Operating result (50%), growth in net sales from non-alcoholic products (40%), reduction of CO2 emissions from own production (10%) 36 42,702

Restricted share incentive plans

Plans ongoing (o) in the review period.

Performance period Earning criterion Target group, number of people Maximum reward, pcs Actual reward, pcs 2024-2025 (o) Employment relationship 19 3,250 2025-2026 (o) Employment relationship 16 2,750

The costs related to incentive plans totalled EUR 751.2 thousand in the review period. Olvi Group has no other share or option arrangements in place.

5 TREASURY SHARES

At the beginning of January 2025, Olvi plc held a total of 21,714 Series A shares in the company. Olvi plc transferred a total of 500 Olvi plc Series A shares to the CEO in accordance with the Performance-based Matching Share Plan. At the end of the review period, Olvi plc held a total of 21,214 of its own Series A shares as treasury shares. The total acquisition price of treasury shares was EUR 642.2 thousand. The treasury shares do not provide the company with voting rights. The Series A shares held by Olvi plc represent 0.10% of all shares in the company and 0.02% of all votes provided by the shares in the company. The treasury shares account for 0.12% of all Series A shares in the company and 0.12% of the votes provided by all Series A shares in the company.

6 NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 1-12/2024 - Average 20,700,808 20,696,075 20,698,293 - At the end of the period 20,701,018 20,699,990 20,700,518

7 TRADING IN SERIES A SHARES ON THE NASDAQ HELSINKI 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 1-12/2024 Trading in Olvi plc Series A shares, number of shares 975,442 883,464 1,623,387 Total value of trading, EUR 1,000 32,111 27,169 49,408 Proportion of the trading of the total number of Series A shares, % 5.7 5.2 9.6 Average share price, EUR 32.91 30.75 30.44 Closing price, EUR 33.55 31.85 29.20 Highest price, EUR 37.20 33.80 33.80 Lowest price, EUR 28.90 28.35 28.05

8 FOREIGN AND NOMINEE-REGISTERED HOLDINGS 30 Jun 2025 Book-entry shares Number of votes Shareholders number % number % number % Finnish, total 16,827,275 81.20 87,740,139 95.74 24,005 99.65 Foreign, total 42,115 0.20 42,115 0.05 74 0.31 Nominee-registered (foreign), total 463,517 2.24 463,517 0.51 6 0.02 Nominee-registered (Finnish), total 3,389,325 16.36 3,389,325 3.70 5 0.02 Total 20,722,232 100.00 91,635,096 100.00 24,090 100.00

9 LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS 30 Jun 2025 Series K Series A Total % Number of votes % 1 Olvi Foundation 2,363,904 990,613 3,354,517 16.19 48,268,693 52.67 2 The estate of Heikki Hortling* 903,488 103,280 1,006,768 4.86 18,173,040 19.83 3 Timo Einari Hortling 212,888 49,152 262,040 1.26 4,306,912 4.70 4 Marit Hortling-Rinne 149,064 14,234 163,298 0.79 2,995,514 3.27 5 Nordea Bank Abp, nominee-registered 1,730,064 1,730,064 8.35 1,730,064 1.89 6 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ab (publ), Helsinki branch, nominee-registered 1,557,410 1,557,410 7.52 1,557,410 1.70 7 Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company 828,075 828,075 4.00 828,075 0.90 8 Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company 692,348 692,348 3.34 692,348 0.76 9 Pia Johanna Hortling 23,388 28,894 52,282 0.25 496,654 0.54 10 Jens Einari Hortling 23,388 18,444 41,832 0.20 486,204 0.53 Other 56,136 10,977,462 11,033,598 53.24 12,100,182 13.21 Total 3,732,256 16,989,976 20,722,232 100.00 91,635,096 100.00 * The shareholding includes shares held by the shareholder and the entities they control.

Olvi did not receive any flagging notifications under chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act in January-June 2025.

10 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT EUR 1,000 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 1-12/2024 Opening balance 235,669 213,182 213,182 Additions 20,861 17,695 47,691 Deductions and transfers 790 -427 -1,710 Depreciation and impairment -12,356 -11,636 -23,489 Exchange rate differences 70 -28 -5 Total 245,034 218,786 235,669



11 COMMITMENTS EUR 1,000 30 Jun 2025 30 Jun 2024 31 Dec 2024 Pledged assets and commitments For own commitments 2,588 3,851 3,170 Lease and rental liabilities: Maturing in less than a year 1,040 929 998 Maturing within 1-5 years 592 442 482 Total lease and rental liabilities 1,632 1,371 1,480 Other liabilities 67 67 67





12 VALUATION OF THE BELARUSIAN BUSINESS SEGMENT

For the 2022 financial statements (31 December 2022), the management assessed the book value of the Belarusian business segment in a changed operating environment. An impairment of EUR 35.0 million was recognised based on the assessment. Based on the management's assessment and testing, the balance sheet valuation of the Belarusian business segment on 30 June 2025 is materially at the right level, and there is no need to change the impairment recognised. The Belarusian business segment's balance sheet value was EUR 62.7 million on 30 June 2025. No changes have been made to the valuation model, and assumptions from the previous year have been used in the model.

13 CALCULATION PRINCIPLES FOR KEY RATIOS



In its summary of key ratios (page 1), the Group presents key ratios directly derived from the consolidated income statement (net sales, operating result, profit for the period and their proportions of net sales, as well as earnings per share). (Earnings per share = Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent company / Average number of shares during the period, adjusted for share issues).

In addition to its IFRS-based consolidated financial statements, Olvi plc presents Alternative Performance Measures that describe the financial performance of its business operations and provide a comparable overview of the company's profitability, solvency and liquidity.

The Group has applied the European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) guidelines (effective since 3 July 2016) on Alternative Performance Measures and has determined such measures as follows:

The Group presents sales volume data in millions of litres as an Alternative Performance Measure that supports net sales. Sales volume is an important and widely used indicator in the industry that describes the scope of operations. To improve comparability between reporting periods, the Group also presents the adjusted operating result and the adjusted profit for the period as Alternative Performance Measures if required. The adjusted operating result is calculated by deducting significant items affecting comparability from net sales. The corresponding items have been deducted from the profit for the period when calculating the adjusted profit for the period.

Investments consist of increases in fixed assets, excluding increases under IFRS 16.

Equity per share = Equity attributable to owners of the parent company / Number of shares at the end of the period, adjusted for share issues.



Equity ratio, % = 100 * (Equity attributable to owners of the parent company + non-controlling interest) / (Balance sheet total).

Gearing, % = 100 * (Interest-bearing liabilities - cash in hand and at bank) / (Equity attributable to owners of the parent company + non-controlling interest).

Return on capital employed, % (ROCE) = 100 * (12-month rolling operating result) / (Equity attributable to owners of the parent company + non-controlling interest + interest-bearing liabilities).