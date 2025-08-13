Global IT firm FPT officially announced the launch of its new artificial intelligence (AI) platform, FleziPT. Designed to deliver end-to-end, customized AI-powered transformation solutions, FleziPT empowers organizations to achieve exceptional speed, precision, and quality in their transformation journeys. This launch strengthens FPT's position as an AI-first company with full-stack AI capabilities.

FleziPT is backed by the company's AI-driven software development life cycle (SDLC), delivering intelligent solutions across key domains. It leverages an AI-augmented workforce, including 12,000 skilled software engineers proficient in AI and a million digital workers in the making globally.

The AI Platform allows enterprises to embed AI agents throughout every phase of software development, allowing tasks that previously took months in waterfall models or 4-6 weeks in agile sprints to be completed within days. This shift results in:

Up to 60% faster development

Over 50% reduction in rework

30% boost in productivity

These gains support faster iteration, concurrent workflows, and rapid delivery of results, driving precision and innovation at scale. FleziPT's AI-driven SDLC also fuels FPT's continuous reinvention, enabling real-time adaptation to evolving market demands through actionable AI insights.

Built on almost three decades of digital transformation expertise, FleziPT features a suite of proprietary AI toolsets, including solutions such as AgentVista, CodeVista, and TestVista. It also offers tailored solutions for vertical industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance, automotive, and energy, including AIDP and IvyChat, winners of the Globee® Technology Awards and International Business Awards® in 2024 and 2025.

To support the next-level AI transformation for global businesses across industries, FleziPT is also underpinned by AI-specific workforce accelerators. This includes AI education across all levels for FPT employees and at FPT University, which currently graduates 2,000 AI and Data Engineering students annually. FPT also fosters a co-creation relationship with its clients through AI labs and hackathons to address their specific challenges. These efforts are strengthened by FPT's strategic partnerships with global leading AI players, including Microsoft, SAP, Landing AI, Mila Quebec AI Institute, and notably NVIDIA with the joint initiative of FPT AI Factory. The company aims to train an additional 1,500+ AI experts by the end of 2025 and 50,000 specialists by 2030.

"We are not stopping at providing AI services. FPT is a full-fledged AI Global System Integrator, delivering scalable and trusted enterprise-grade AI solutions. We remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering clients worldwide with end-to-end AI enablement across industries, while upholding ethical and responsible AI practices," said Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Software Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President, FPT Corporation.

The platform was launched during FPT's 2025 global client event, themed "Danang 20 Years of Innovation", which marks the company's two decades of growth in the city now central to its tech and education ecosystem. The event welcomed over 400 industry leaders and experts from around the world, featured an AI-focused tech exhibition and conference, spotlighting how AI is reshaping industries and reinforcing Vietnam's position as a global innovation hub.

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

