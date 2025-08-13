Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.08.2025 10:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TransferMate submits application for Bahrain license, as it expands its footprint in the Middle East

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransferMate, the world's leading provider of embedded B2B payments infrastructure as a service (IaaS), has today announced it has submitted its application for a representative office license in Bahrain as it accelerates its expansion across the Middle East.

This means partners and their customers doing business in Bahrain will be able to access TransferMate's full suite of services - including payments, receivables, and stored funds globally subject to regulatory approval. This will simplify cross-border transactions, enhance cash flow visibility, and reduce the need for multiple banking relationships for B2B clients in the region.

A license in Bahrain will mark another significant step in TransferMate's global strategy - expanding its footprint in the high-growth Middle East region. With many multinational firms choosing to establish operations in the region, Bahrain represents a strategically important market for TransferMate, allowing it to better support ambitious partners and customers through its full suite of products.

"The Middle East is a region full of opportunity, with fast-growing economies and a strong appetite for innovation in financial services," said Gary Conroy, CEO of TransferMate. "Submitting our license application in Bahrain is another key milestone as we expand our global footprint and build momentum following our recent e-money license in Singapore. With each new license we continue our expansion, further strengthening our position as owning the largest fintech payments infrastructure in the world. Creating a truly seamless, regulated infrastructure for B2B payments worldwide."

TransferMate owns the largest fintech payment infrastructure in the world, currently owning 98 licenses, empowering businesses around the world to make and receive payments in 140+ currencies across 200+ countries and territories.

Heading to Money20/20 Middle East? Meet our CEO Gary Conroy who will be speaking on the 15th and 16th September at the event.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/transfermate-submits-application-for-bahrain-license-as-it-expands-its-footprint-in-the-middle-east-302528282.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.