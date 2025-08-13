Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2025
123Catalogue.fr study shows huge affordability gap between Paris and mid-sized cities

Research shows growing affordability crisis in France's largest cities, with mid-sized towns offering better value.

PARIS, Aug. 13, 2025by 123Catalogue.frof housing affordability in 30 major French cities. The capital's price-to-income ratio of 27.9 places it far ahead of Aix-en-Provence (17.7) and Nice (16.1) as the least affordable markets in the country.

The study measures affordability as the number of years a household on the average local salary would need to purchase a 70 m² property in that city. It draws on the latest data for both real estate values and incomes, offering a clear snapshot of purchasing power across the country.

Mid-sized towns offer greater future uplift

For a 70 m² property in Paris, the average price is €872,900 which is more than four times the price in Saint-Étienne, where the ratio is just 4.5 and the average home costs €111,580. Mulhouse (5.4) and Perpignan (5.7) also feature among the most affordable locations. Other cities in the lower half of the scale include Le Mans, Brest, and Limoges, all offering ratios under 7 years.

These figures point to a widening divide between France's largest metropolitan areas and its mid-sized cities; a gap shaped by housing costs and broader economic conditions influencing where people can realistically achieve homeownership. In high-demand hubs such as Bordeaux (14.7) and Lyon (13.6), price growth has far outpaced income increases, pushing first-time buyers further from the market.

"Our data shows that residents of certain large cities face an almost insurmountable barrier to becoming homeowners. In Paris, the situation is particularly stark: even with an income above the national average, the cost of housing remains disproportionate. For households looking to buy, exploring mid-sized cities can offer much better real estate purchasing power. The market there is often healthier, with stable prices and attractive living conditions," said Marc Dubois, owner of 123Catalogue.fr.

For many prospective buyers, the appeal of mid-sized cities lies not just in affordability but in their balance of amenities, connectivity, and quality of life. Cities like Saint-Étienne, Mulhouse, and Perpignan combine lower housing costs with salaries broadly in line with those of larger urban centres, offering a more achievable route onto the property ladder.

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8957ad5-2da7-4d14-a951-bc4ca5d3ccb8



Contact: Marc Dubois | marc@123catalogue.fr

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
