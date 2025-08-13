Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025

GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2025 10:10 Uhr
Corza Medical Inc.: Corza Medical Launches Biomedical Textiles Innovation Lab to Accelerate OEM Product Development

TAUNTON, U.K., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corza Medical, a leading global manufacturer of surgical technologies and medical device components announced today the launch of its Biomedical Textiles Innovation Lab, a state-of-the-art facility designed to help OEM partners rapidly prototype, test, and optimize textile-based medical materials.

Located in Taunton, UK, the Innovation Lab provides Corza Medical's partners with a collaborative, hands-on environment where concepts can be transformed into validated prototypes within days versus weeks. Equipped with advanced analytical testing capabilities and supported by a highly experienced team of textile development specialists, the lab marks a significant advancement in reducing development cycles and accelerating time to market.

"The Innovation Lab represents our commitment to OEM partners who demand both speed, precision, and quality," said James Getty, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Biomedical Textiles at Corza Medical. "By bringing prototyping, testing, and engineering expertise together in one place, we're enabling our customers to move from concept to commercialization faster than ever before."

The facility supports a wide range of textile-based medical components, using high-performance absorbable and non-absorbable materials including Nylon, Silk, Polypropylene, Polyester, and Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE). From advanced constructs to simple suture assemblies, the lab is equipped to meet a variety of OEM needs. Corza Medical delivers one of the most comprehensive material science portfolios in the industry, enabling advanced solutions in medical attachment, suturing, and connectivity.

Key capabilities of the Innovation Lab include:

  • Rapid Prototyping of textile structures, including complex configurations such as loops, splices, bifurcations, embroidery, and round-flat-round transitions
  • Suture Assembly Services including knot tying, cut-to-length, stitching, sewing, and packaging for device-ready components
  • Prototype-to-Scale Support to transition early-stage designs into commercially scalable solutions
  • In-House Testing Services including tensile strength, elongation, surface imaging, thermal analysis, and moisture response
  • Custom Engineering Collaboration to troubleshoot and refine device designs in real time
  • Confidential, Commitment-Free Engagements for early-stage exploration, feasibility validation, or competitive benchmarking

Each Innovation Lab engagement is fully customizable and results in a verified prototype for validation, supporting test data, and recommendations for next steps.

"This isn't just a lab. It's an accelerator for innovation," said Tariq Abalis, Head of Global Commercial of Biomedical Textiles at Corza Medical. "Whether our partners are optimizing an existing product or exploring a new concept, we're here to help them move faster with more confidence."

The Corza Medical Biomedical Textiles Innovation Lab is now accepting inquiries and scheduling lab collaborations.

To learn more or schedule a session, visit:https://corza.com/products/biomedical-textiles/?utm_source=press+release&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=innovation+lab+launch

Media Contact:
Suzanne Hatcher
Global Communications
media@corza.com

Customer Contact:
Amy Jeary
Product Marketing Manager, Biomedical Textiles, Corza Medical
amy.jeary@corza.com

About Corza Medical
Corza Medical is a leading global medical technology company that specializes in innovative surgical solutions and technologies. With a global team of approximately 3,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributor partners and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals with a platform of surgical technologies featuring many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch. For more information, please visit www.corza.com.


