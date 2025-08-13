Anzeige
WKN: A0JKUU | ISIN: NO0010205966
13.08.25
Navamedic ASA: National approvals of Flexilev in OraFID granted across all Nordic countries

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the packaging material in national languages for Norway, Sweden and Denmark, following the earlier announcement on June 27th. Orion Corporation ("Orion"), the product licensor for Finland and the rest of the EU, has also obtained final confirmation for the Finnish market.

"We are excited to have received the last approvals, paving the way for our go-to-market launch in the Nordic region," said Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, Chief Executive Officer of Navamedic.

Flexilev® in OraFID® ensures precise and personalized treatment tailored to individual Parkinson's Patient needs. Medications with a narrow therapeutic window can benefit from hyper-fractionation, which involves administering smaller, more frequent doses.

OraFID® is a unique, patented, fully mechanical medical device that dispenses precise quantities of minitablets with just a few of twists of the hands.

The launch in the Nordic markets is still anticipated in October 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic
Mobile: +47 951 78 680 Mobile: +47 917 62 842
E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

About Navamedic:

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic pharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing people's quality of life by being a reliable supplier of high-quality prescription, consumer health, and hospital products to hospitals and pharmacies. Our growing product portfolio has been carefully selected to meet current public health concerns, such as obesity, Parkinson's disease, and gastro-related ailments, to empower people to live healthier and more fulfilling lives.

What sets us apart is our deep-rooted commitment to understanding the needs and requirements of the countries where we are present. Our local insight and competence enable us to understand the specific needs of each country where we operate and ultimately to gain market access. This makes us a preferred partner for international companies expanding their footprint across the Nordics and Benelux regions, through either in-licensing or out-licensing. Navamedic has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since 2006 (ticker: NAVA) and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

For more information, please visit Navamedic.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/navamedic-asa/r/navamedic-asa--national-approvals-of-flexilev--in-orafid--granted-across-all-nordic-countries-,c4217408

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navamedic-asa-national-approvals-of-flexilev-in-orafid-granted-across-all-nordic-countries-302528798.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
