Cornish Metals Inc.: Cornish Metals Provides an Update on Dewatering and Shaft Refurbishment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (AIM/TSX-V: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its wholly owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that mine dewatering and refurbishment of New Cook's Kitchen ("NCK") shaft is progressing well and in-line with the latest update on 23 July 2025.

Shaft refurbishment and mine dewatering have now reached the mid-shaft pump station located at approximately 360 metres below surface in NCK shaft. Securing the work area and stabilising of the underground chamber of the pump station, enabling the installation of new permanent pumps, has commenced. Shaft refurbishment and mine dewatering will continue in parallel with this work, down to the current level of the submersible pumps at approximately 380 metres below surface.

Work on the pump station is expected to be completed during Q4 2025. The submersible pumps will then be lowered to the lower pump station level (approximately 730 metres below surface) and mine dewatering and shaft refurbishment will resume at that point. Mine dewatering and NCK shaft refurbishment to the lower pump station level are expected in mid-2026, as previously guided.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals is a dual-listed mineral exploration and development company (AIM and TSX-V: CUSN) that is advancing the South Crofty tin project towards production. South Crofty:

is a historical, high-grade, underground tin mine located in Cornwall, United Kingdom and benefits from existing mine infrastructure including multiple shafts that can be used for future operations;

is permitted to commence underground mining (valid to 2071), construct a new processing facility and for all necessary site infrastructure;

would be the only primary producer of tin in Europe or North America. Tin is a Critical Mineral as defined by the UK, American, and Canadian governments as it is used in almost all electronic devices and electrical infrastructure. Approximately two-thirds of the tin mined today comes from China, Myanmar and Indonesia;

benefits from strong local community, regional and national government support with a growing team of skilled people, local to Cornwall, and could generate over 300 direct jobs.

