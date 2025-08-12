Anzeige
WKN: 657846 | ISIN: US2852331022
NASDAQ
11.08.25 | 17:23
4,630 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

  • Quarterly revenue of $2,400,000, up 8.3% from the prior-year period
  • Gross margin of 51.2%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $10.2 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2025

Q2 2024

Change

Net Sales


$

2,400


$

2,217


8.3

%

Gross Margin



51.2

%


47.2

%

400

bps

Operating Loss


$

(2)


$

(107)


98.1

%

Operating Income Margin



(0.1)

%


(4.8)

%

470

bps

Income Before Income Taxes


$

80


$

2


3900.0

%

Earnings Per Share (diluted)


$

0.02


$

0.00


100.0

%

Net sales in the second quarter increased 8.3% to $2,400,000 from $2,217,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first six months of 2025, net sales increased 4.0% to $4,639,000 from $4,461,000 in the comparable prior-year period. Furthermore, gross margin for the 2025 second quarter was 51.2%, up from 47.2% in the corresponding quarter in 2024, primarily due to an increase in average selling price for specific items to partially offset increased material costs.

"We are pleased to report second quarter revenue of $2,400,000, up 8.3% from the prior-year period," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Additionally, we are encouraged that gross margin was up four percentage points over the same quarter in 2024 as we continued to refine our pricing strategy."

A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2025 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Statements of Income

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)


Three Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


Sales

$

2,400


$

2,217


Cost of goods sold


1,172



1,170


Gross profit


1,228



1,047









Operating expenses


1,230



1,154









Operating loss


(2)



(107)









Non-operating income, net


82



109









Income before income taxes


80



2









Provision for income taxes


21



6









Net income (loss)

$

59


$

(4)









Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$

0.02


$

0.00


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,550,957



3,428,021



Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


Sales

$

4,639


$

4,461


Cost of goods sold


2,327



2,334


Gross profit


2,312



2,127









Operating expenses


2,483



2,334









Operating loss


(171)



(207)









Non-operating income, net


170



225









Income (loss) before income taxes


(1)



18









Provision for income taxes


4



11









Net income (loss)

$

(5)


$

7









Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.00


$

0.00


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,449,021



3,428,021


Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Balance Sheets

June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(in thousands)


June 30,


December 31,



2025


2024


Assets

(unaudited)











Current Assets







Cash and investments

$

10,238


$

10,004


Trade receivables, net


1,282



1,309


Inventories


2,010



1,964


Other current assets


252



197


Total current assets


13,782



13,474









Deferred income tax asset, long-term


501



501


Property and equipment, net


877



910


Total assets

$

15,160


$

14,885









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

769


$

552


Total current liabilities


769



552
















Stockholders' equity







Common stock


344



344


Additional paid-in capital


2,423



2,360


Retained earnings


11,624



11,629


Total stockholders' equity


14,391



14,333









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

15,160


$

14,885


About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
X: x.com/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
