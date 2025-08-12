Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Quarterly revenue of $2,400,000, up 8.3% from the prior-year period

Gross margin of 51.2%

Cash and investments of approximately $10.2 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change Net Sales

$ 2,400

$ 2,217

8.3 % Gross Margin



51.2 %

47.2 % 400 bps Operating Loss

$ (2)

$ (107)

98.1 % Operating Income Margin



(0.1) %

(4.8) % 470 bps Income Before Income Taxes

$ 80

$ 2

3900.0 % Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$ 0.02

$ 0.00

100.0 %

Net sales in the second quarter increased 8.3% to $2,400,000 from $2,217,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first six months of 2025, net sales increased 4.0% to $4,639,000 from $4,461,000 in the comparable prior-year period. Furthermore, gross margin for the 2025 second quarter was 51.2%, up from 47.2% in the corresponding quarter in 2024, primarily due to an increase in average selling price for specific items to partially offset increased material costs.

"We are pleased to report second quarter revenue of $2,400,000, up 8.3% from the prior-year period," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Additionally, we are encouraged that gross margin was up four percentage points over the same quarter in 2024 as we continued to refine our pricing strategy."

A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2025 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Statements of Income For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Sales $ 2,400

$ 2,217

Cost of goods sold

1,172



1,170

Gross profit

1,228



1,047















Operating expenses

1,230



1,154















Operating loss

(2)



(107)















Non-operating income, net

82



109















Income before income taxes

80



2















Provision for income taxes

21



6















Net income (loss) $ 59

$ (4)















Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.02

$ 0.00

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,550,957



3,428,021





Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Sales $ 4,639

$ 4,461

Cost of goods sold

2,327



2,334

Gross profit

2,312



2,127















Operating expenses

2,483



2,334















Operating loss

(171)



(207)















Non-operating income, net

170



225















Income (loss) before income taxes

(1)



18















Provision for income taxes

4



11















Net income (loss) $ (5)

$ 7















Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.00

$ 0.00

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,449,021



3,428,021



Electro-Sensors, Inc. Balance Sheets June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands)

June 30,

December 31,



2025

2024

Assets (unaudited)



















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 10,238

$ 10,004

Trade receivables, net

1,282



1,309

Inventories

2,010



1,964

Other current assets

252



197

Total current assets

13,782



13,474















Deferred income tax asset, long-term

501



501

Property and equipment, net

877



910

Total assets $ 15,160

$ 14,885















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 769

$ 552

Total current liabilities

769



552





























Stockholders' equity











Common stock

344



344

Additional paid-in capital

2,423



2,360

Retained earnings

11,624



11,629

Total stockholders' equity

14,391



14,333















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,160

$ 14,885



About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-

X: x.com/ESIsensors

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.