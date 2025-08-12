Mtron: M-tron Industries, Inc. Reports Continued Strength in Second Quarter 2025 Results

- Revenues increased 12.5%, or $1.5 million, to $13.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $11.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024
- Net income per diluted share decreased 15.9%, or $0.10, to $0.53 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $0.63 for the three months ended June 30, 2024
- Backlog increased 35.0%, or $15.9 million, to $61.2 million as of June 30, 2025 from $45.3 million as of June 30, 2024
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI, MPTI WS) ("Mtron" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of highly-engineered electronic components and solutions for the aerospace and defense, avionics, and space industries, announced strong financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.
"We're pleased to report strong revenue growth, an indicator of the value our products and solutions are delivering to our customers," said Cameron Pforr, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Even more encouraging is the significant increase in our backlog, which reflects the strength of our pipeline and growing demand across our markets. This momentum positions us well for sustained performance in the second half of 2025 and beyond."
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
U.S. GAAP Financial
Revenues
$
13,282
$
11,808
12.5
%
$
26,014
$
22,993
13.1
%
Gross margin
43.6
%
46.6
%
-6.4
%
43.0
%
44.7
%
-3.7
%
Net income
$
1,560
$
1,744
-10.6
%
$
3,190
$
3,230
-1.2
%
Net income per diluted
$
0.53
$
0.63
-15.9
%
$
1.09
$
1.16
-6.2
%
?
Non-GAAP Financial
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,419
$
2,523
-4.1
%
$
4,921
$
4,785
2.8
%
(a)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided at the end of this press release.
Results from Operations
Second Quarter 2025
Revenue was $13.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $11.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to continued strong defense program product and solution shipments.
Gross margin was 43.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with 46.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to product mix and the impact of tariffs partially offset by higher revenues.
Net income was $1.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $1.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross margins discussed above as well as higher Engineering, selling and administrative expenses from increased investment in research and development, higher sales commissions related to an increase in revenues, and an increase in administrative and corporate expenses consistent with the overall growth in the business.
Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross margins as well as the increase in Engineering, selling and administrative discussed above.
Fiscal Year to Date 2025
Revenue was $26.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $23.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to continued strong defense program product and solution shipments.
Gross margin was 43.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared with 44.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to product mix and the impact from tariffs partially offset by higher revenues.
Net income was $3.2 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $3.2 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross margins discussed above as well as higher Engineering, selling and administrative expenses from increased investment in research and development, higher sales commissions related to an increase in revenues, and an increase in administrative and corporate expenses consistent with the overall growth in the business.
Adjusted EBITDA was $4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $4.8 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a substantial increase in revenue partially offset by reduced gross margins and increase in Engineering, selling and administrative discussed above.
Backlog
Backlog was $61.2 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $47.2 million as of December 31, 2024 and $45.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The increase in backlog reflects broad demand for our products including continued purchasing under several large aerospace and defense programs, the initiation of orders for new aerospace and defense programs, and a recent uptick in avionics and space industry orders.
Investor Call
Management, including Mr. Pforr, will host a conference call with the investment community on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to discuss the Company's second quarter 2025 results and to respond to investor questions.
The call will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada) on Wednesday August 13, 2025, and can be accessed using the dial-in details below:
Toll-Free Dial-in Number:
(800) 715-9871
Toll Dial-in Number:
+1 (646) 307-1963
Conference ID:
4709075
An archive will be available after the call on the Investor Relations section of Mtron's website at ir.mtron.com, along with Mtron's earnings release.
About Mtron
M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtron.com.
M-tron Industries, Inc.
Quarterly Summary
(Unaudited)
?
2022
2023
2024
2025
(in thousands)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Revenues
$
7,691
$
7,064
$
8,417
$
8,673
$
9,367
$
10,140
$
10,888
$
10,773
$
11,185
$
11,808
$
13,214
$
12,805
$
12,732
$
13,282
Y/Y
21.8
%
43.5
%
29.4
%
24.2
%
19.4
%
16.4
%
21.4
%
18.9
%
13.8
%
12.5
%
?
Gross margin
37.3
%
37.5
%
32.4
%
35.7
%
34.1
%
41.6
%
42.8
%
43.6
%
42.7
%
46.6
%
47.8
%
47.2
%
42.5
%
43.6
%
Y/Y
-8.6
%
10.9
%
32.1
%
22.1
%
25.2
%
12.0
%
11.7
%
8.3
%
-0.5
%
-6.4
%
?
Net income (a)
$
619
$
486
$
503
$
190
$
553
$
1,277
$
1,586
$
73
$
1,486
$
1,744
$
2,267
$
2,139
$
1,630
$
1,560
Y/Y
-10.7
%
162.8
%
215.3
%
-61.6
%
168.7
%
36.6
%
42.9
%
2830.1
%
9.7
%
-10.6
%
?
Adjusted
$
1,177
$
841
$
876
$
1,114
$
1,028
$
1,931
$
2,336
$
2,397
$
2,262
$
2,523
$
3,300
$
3,056
$
2,502
$
2,419
Y/Y
-12.7
%
129.6
%
166.7
%
115.2
%
120.0
%
30.7
%
41.3
%
27.5
%
10.6
%
-4.1
%
?
(a)
Q1 2022 - Q3 2022 do not include any public company costs as these periods were pre-IPO.
?
(b)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided at the end of this press release.
M-tron Industries, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
?
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
$
13,282
$
11,808
$
26,014
$
22,993
Costs and expenses:
Manufacturing cost of sales
7,490
6,307
14,816
12,713
Engineering, selling and administrative
3,948
3,394
7,341
6,384
Total costs and expenses
11,438
9,701
22,157
19,097
Operating income
1,844
2,107
3,857
3,896
Other income (expense):
Interest income, net
124
44
235
76
Other income (expense), net
27
(5)
17
37
Total other income, net
151
39
252
113
Income before income taxes
1,995
2,146
4,109
4,009
Income tax expense
435
402
919
779
Net income
$
1,560
$
1,744
$
3,190
$
3,230
?
Income per common share:
Basic
$
0.55
$
0.64
$
1.12
$
1.19
Diluted
$
0.53
$
0.63
$
1.09
$
1.16
?
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
2,853,383
2,728,599
2,848,419
2,723,293
Diluted
2,934,594
2,779,802
2,931,053
2,783,739
M-tron Industries, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
?
(in thousands)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
15,529
$
12,641
Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $218 and $182, respectively
6,261
6,842
Inventories, net
9,116
9,509
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
874
760
Total current assets
31,780
29,752
Property, plant and equipment, net
5,939
5,061
Right-of-use lease asset
242
9
Intangible assets, net
40
40
Deferred income tax asset
1,691
1,623
Other assets
-
3
Total assets
$
39,692
$
36,488
?
Liabilities:
Total current liabilities
4,689
5,216
Non-current liabilities
190
-
Total liabilities
4,879
5,216
?
Total stockholders' equity
34,813
31,272
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
39,692
$
36,488
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Throughout this press release, including the results from operations, the Company presents its financial condition and results of operations in the way it believes will be most meaningful and representative of its business results. Some of the measurements the Company uses are "Non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC rules and regulations. The non-GAAP financial measures the Company presents are listed below and may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. the reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP measures in accordance with Regulation G are included within the relevant tables attached to this press release. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings or diluted earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The Company uses the following operating performance measure because the Company believes it provides both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and our marketplace performance
Adjusted EBITDA is derived by excluding the items set forth below from Income before income taxes. Excluded items include the following:
- Interest income
- Interest expense
- Depreciation
- Amortization
- Non-cash stock-based compensation
- Other discrete items that might have a significant impact on comparable GAAP measures and could distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance
Reconciliation of GAAP Income Before Income Taxes to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
?
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Income before income taxes
$
1,995
$
2,146
$
4,109
$
4,009
Adjustments:
Interest income
(124)
(44)
(235)
(76)
Depreciation
270
220
520
439
Amortization
-
-
-
5
Total adjustments
146
176
285
368
EBITDA
2,141
2,322
4,394
4,377
Non-cash stock compensation
278
201
527
408
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,419
$
2,523
$
4,921
$
4,785
The following table is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Income before income taxes:
2022
2023
2024
2025
(in thousands)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Revenues
$
7,691
$
7,064
$
8,417
$
8,673
$
9,367
$
10,140
$
10,888
$
10,773
$
11,185
$
11,808
$
13,214
$
12,805
$
12,732
$
13,282
?
Income before
$
794
$
592
$
614
$
595
$
719
$
1,582
$
2,046
$
53
$
1,863
$
2,146
$
3,008
$
2,758
$
2,114
$
1,995
Adjustments:
Interest
3
2
1
5
2
5
(1)
(13)
(32)
(44)
(63)
(104)
(111)
(124)
Depreciation
148
165
173
185
195
190
192
220
219
220
278
251
250
270
Amortization
13
14
13
14
13
14
13
13
5
-
-
-
-
-
Total
164
181
187
204
210
209
204
220
192
176
215
147
139
146
EBITDA
958
773
801
799
929
1,791
2,250
273
2,055
2,322
3,223
2,905
2,253
2,141
Non-cash stock
219
68
75
96
71
140
86
2,124
207
201
77
151
249
278
Excess Spin-off
-
-
-
219
28
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted
$
1,177
$
841
$
876
$
1,114
$
1,028
$
1,931
$
2,336
$
2,397
$
2,262
$
2,523
$
3,300
$
3,056
$
2,502
$
2,419
?
Adjusted
15.3
%
11.9
%
10.4
%
12.8
%
11.0
%
19.0
%
21.5
%
22.3
%
20.2
%
21.4
%
25.0
%
23.9
%
19.7
%
18.2
%
SOURCE Mtron