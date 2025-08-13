Elbit Systems Ltd.: Elbit Systems Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Order backlog at $23.8 billion; Revenues of $2.0 billion; GAAP net income of $125.7 million; Non-GAAP net income of $151.0 million; GAAP net EPS of $2.69; Non-GAAP net EPS of $3.23

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT), the international high technology defense company, reported today its consolidated results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see page 11 below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.

Management Comment:

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented:

Elbit Systems delivers strong financial results, with revenues growing 21% year over year and non-GAAP EPS up 55%, as well as strong free cash flow generation; leveraging strong domestic and global demand and presence. Elbit Systems continues its upward momentum, driven by sustained demand for its proven technologies and solutions. The Company's long-term strategy and investments have positioned the Company for continued future growth. Elbit Systems' robust presence in Europe, built through subsidiaries, production infrastructure, and strategic partnerships, has laid the groundwork for securing major contracts that strengthen customer relationships. Elbit Systems' dedicated employees worldwide continue to be the driving force behind these milestones."

Second quarter 2025 results:

Revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were $1,972.7 million, as compared to $1,626.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Aerospace revenues increased by 12% in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2024, mainly due to increased Precision Guided Munition (PGM) sales in Israel and Asia Pacific and UAS sales in Europe. C4I and Cyber revenues increased by 21%, mainly due to radio systems and command and control systems sales in Israel and Europe. ISTAR and EW revenues increased by 15%, mainly due to Electro-Optic systems sales in Israel and Electronic Warfare systems sales in Europe. Land revenues increased by 45%, due to ammunition and munition sales in Israel and Europe. Elbit Systems of America revenues increased by 4%, due to the increase in Maritime and Warfighters systems sales.

For distribution of revenues by segments and geographic regions see the tables on page 10.

GAAP gross profit in the second quarter of 2025 was $472.9 million (24.0% of revenues), as compared to $389.7 million (24.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $480.4 million (24.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $396.2 million (24.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024.

Research and development expenses, net were $129.7 million (6.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $116.8 million (7.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $91.5 million (4.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $87.7 million (5.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses, net were $93.9 million (4.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $68.7 million (4.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in general and administrative expenses, net in the second quarter of 2025, was mainly due to one-time expenses incurred during the current quarter. General and administrative expenses, net during the second quarter of 2024 were lower than average of 2024.

GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2025 was $157.8 million (8.0% of revenues), as compared to $116.5 million (7.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $175.1 million (8.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $130.5 million (8.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024.

Financial expenses, net were $31.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $29.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Taxes on income were $7.1 million (effective tax rate of 5.6%) in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $11.3 million (effective tax rate of 13.2%) in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2025, was mainly due to the increase in deferred tax assets and the settlement of tax assessments.

GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2025 was $125.7 million (6.4% of revenues), as compared to $78.4 million (4.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2025 was in line with the increase in the Company's activity and order backlog. Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2025 was $151.0 million (7.7% of revenues), as compared to $92.7 million (5.7% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024.

GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2025 were $2.69, as compared to $1.76 in the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $3.23 for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $2.08 for the second quarter of 2024.

The Company's order backlog as of June 30, 2025 totaled $23.8 billion. Approximately 68% of the current backlog is attributable to orders outside of Israel. Approximately 46% of the order backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2025 and 2026.

Cash flow provided by operating activities in the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $304.0 million, as compared to $26.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The cash flow in the six months ended June 30, 2025 was affected mainly by the strong increase in net income.

___________

* see page 11

Impact of recent conflicts in the Middle East on the Company:

The "Swords of Iron" war, which began on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas terrorists attack on Israeli civilian and military targets, followed by attacks from Iran and other terrorist organizations on different fronts including Hezbolla in Lebanon, the Houthi movement in Yemen and rebel militia in Syria, is still on-going, albeit in varied intensity levels. On June 13 2025, the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated into high intensity mutual violent attacks which lasted until a cease fire was declared on June 24, 2025.

Since the commencement of the "Swords of Iron" war, Elbit Systems has experienced a material increase in the demand for its products and solutions from the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) compared to the demand levels prior to the war. At the same time, the Company and its subsidiaries around the world continue to conduct their business in international markets. Subject to further developments, which are difficult to predict, the IMOD's increased demand for the Company's products and solutions may continue and could generate material additional orders to the Company.

The majority of the Company's facilities in Israel continue to operate uninterrupted. Some of Elbit Systems' operations have experienced disruptions due to supply chain and operational constraints, including among others increases in transportation costs and delays due to factors such as the Houthi movement attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, material and component shortages, limitations imposed by some countries on exports to Israel and attacks on some of Elbit Systems' global facilities by anti-Israeli organizations.

Elbit Systems has taken a number of steps to protect the safety and security of its employees in Israel and abroad, to support increased production, mitigate existing and potential supply chain disruptions and to maintain business continuity, including increased monitoring of global supply chains to identify delays, shortages and bottlenecks, rescheduling deliveries to certain customers as necessary and maintaining increased inventories. As of June 30, 2025, the percentage of employees called up for reserve duty was approximately 5%. This rate could fluctuate depending on future developments.

The extent of the effects of the recent conflicts in the Middle East on the Company's performance will depend on future developments that are difficult to predict at this time, including their duration and scope. We continue to monitor the situation closely.

Recent Events:

On May 21, 2025 , the Company announced the public offering of 1,365,450 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $375 per share. In addition, the Company granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase from the Company 204,817 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, which was exercised in full by the underwriters, as reported by the Company on May 23, 2025. All ordinary shares sold in the offering were offered by the Company and listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. On May 23, 2025, the Company announced the closing of the offering, with total gross proceeds of approximately $588.8 million.

On June 3, 2025 , the Company announced that S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd., an Israeli rating agency ("Maalot"), issued its rating report regarding Elbit Systems (the "Rating Report"). In its Rating Report, Maalot raised its long term rating to "ilAA+" (on local scaling) with a stable outlook regarding the Company's Series B, C and D Notes, and reaffirmed its short term rating of "ilA-1+" (on local scaling) regarding the Company's Commercial Paper.

On July 28, 2025 , the Company announced that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $260 million by Airbus Defence and Space to supply its J-MUSIC Directed Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) self-protection systems, for installation on the German Air Force A400M transport aircraft. The contract, to be executed over a 6-year period, follows a procurement decision by the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Operations of the Bundeswehr.

On August 11, 2025 , the Company announced that it was awarded two contracts in an aggregate amount of approximately $260 million for the supply of advanced airborne munitions to the Israel Ministry of Defense.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend's record date is October 14, 2025. The dividend will be paid on October 27, 2025, after deduction of withholding tax, at the rate of 16.8%.

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (US Dollars in thousands)



As of

June 30, 2025

As of

December 31, 2024 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,112

$ 265,351 Short-term bank deposits 739,799

1,330 Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net 3,082,612

2,942,886 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 443,725

371,918 Inventories, net 2,945,404

2,773,696 Total current assets 7,320,652

6,355,181







Investments in affiliated companies and other companies 127,946

126,007 Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets 655,606

516,299 Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 54,571

67,510 Deferred income taxes, net 48,363

34,064 Severance pay fund 236,710

223,167 Total 1,123,196

967,047







Operating lease right of use assets 507,929

527,075 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,307,386

1,276,948 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,837,782

1,845,345 Total assets $ 12,096,945

$ 10,971,596







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term bank credit and loans $ 356,200

$ 450,856 Current maturities of long-term loans and Series B, C and D Notes 80,322

74,561 Operating lease liabilities 93,044

84,912 Trade payables 1,475,005

1,343,816 Other payables and accrued expenses 1,375,376

1,207,717 Contract liabilities 2,314,071

2,149,306 Total current liabilities 5,694,018

5,311,168







Long-term loans, net of current maturities 18,113

27,395 Series B, C and D Notes, net of current maturities 228,107

278,529 Employee benefit liabilities 487,239

454,334 Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 102,224

73,916 Contract liabilities 828,755

816,796 Operating lease liabilities 459,481

454,057 Other long-term liabilities 333,015

274,421 Total long-term liabilities 2,456,934

2,379,448







Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 3,941,618

3,277,540 Non-controlling interests 4,375

3,440 Total equity 3,945,993

3,280,980 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,096,945

$ 10,971,596

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (US Dollars in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)



Six months

ended June 30,

2025

Six months

ended June 30,

2024

Three months

ended June 30,

2025

Three months

ended June 30,

2024

Year ended

December 31,

2024 Revenues $ 3,868,460

$ 3,180,108

$ 1,972,659

$ 1,626,157

$ 6,827,871 Cost of revenues 2,941,240

2,416,274

1,499,748

1,236,472

5,186,051 Gross profit 927,220

763,834

472,911

389,685

1,641,820



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 243,937

215,320

129,668

116,799

466,402 Marketing and selling, net 192,410

176,795

91,528

87,713

375,358 General and administrative, net 183,347

149,872

93,898

68,690

311,007 Total operating expenses 619,694

541,987

315,094

273,202

1,152,767 Operating income 307,526

221,847

157,817

116,483

489,053



















Financial expenses, net (70,128)

(60,266)

(31,171)

(29,081)

(151,125) Other income (expenses), net 3,603

3,267

(1,343)

(2,029)

3,818 Income before income taxes 241,001

164,848

125,303

85,373

341,746 Taxes on income (23,118)

(22,859)

(7,057)

(11,261)

(39,058)

217,883

141,989

118,246

74,112

302,688



















Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies 15,509

10,341

7,776

4,492

19,176



















Net income $ 233,392

$ 152,330

$ 126,022

$ 78,604

$ 321,864



















Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (608)

(292)

(323)

(239)

(726) Net income attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders $ 232,784

$ 152,038

$ 125,699

$ 78,365

$ 321,138



















Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s shareholders:

















Basic net earnings per share $ 5.17

$ 3.42

$ 2.76

$ 1.76

$ 7.22 Diluted net earnings per share $ 5.05

$ 3.41

$ 2.69

$ 1.76

$ 7.18



















Weighted average number of shares used in computation of:

















Basic earnings per share (in thousands) 45,052

44,469

45,513

44,476

44,480 Diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 46,122

44,641

46,697

44,623

44,709

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (US Dollars in thousands)



Six months

ended June

30, 2025

Six months

ended June

30, 2024

Year ended

December

31, 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 233,392

$ 152,330

$ 321,864 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 85,255

78,122

158,391 Stock-based compensation 11,496

5,705

15,760 Amortization of series B, C and D related issuance costs, net 393

248

493 Deferred income taxes and reserve, net (14,751)

6,045

1,649 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,727

(317)

(596) Loss on sale of investment, remeasurement of investments held under fair value method 6,954

7,834

18,136 Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies, net of dividend received (*) (6,608)

(4,999)

(8,213) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:









Increase in trade and unbilled receivables and prepaid expenses (358,217)

(300,943)

(473,926) Increase in inventories, net (171,708)

(405,263)

(480,309) Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables and accrued expenses 348,910

(47,845)

65,663 Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net (9,598)

(23,272)

(40,159) Increase in contract liabilities 176,725

558,352

955,857 Net cash provided by operating activities 303,970

25,997

534,610 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets, net of investment grants and evacuation grants (72,474)

(115,528)

(215,051) Investments in affiliated companies and other companies, net (100)

(1,098)

(3,603) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 458

4,362

4,107 Proceeds from sale of investments and a subsidiary -

7,376

25,970 Proceeds from (investment in) short-term deposits, net (738,401)

(7,591)

9,923 Proceeds from sale of (investment in) long-term deposits, net 159

(441)

(180) Net cash used in investing activities (810,358)

(112,920)

(178,834) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of shares 573,000

6

26 Issuance (repayment) of commercial paper, net (95,036)

36,380

36,380 Repayment of long-term loans (11,355)

(11,203)

(11,320) Repayment of Series B, C and D Notes (67,738)

(61,862)

(61,862) Dividends paid (49,103)

(44,473)

(88,958) Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net 381

91,308

(162,120) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 350,149

10,156

(287,854)











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (156,239)

(76,767)

67,922 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD $ 265,351

$ 197,429

$ 197,429 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD $ 109,112

$ 120,662

$ 265,351 (*) Dividend received from affiliated companies $ 8,901

$ 5,342

$ 10,963

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES (US Dollars in millions)

Consolidated revenues by geographical regions:



Six

months

ended

June 30,

2025

%

Six

months

ended

June 30,

2024

%

Three

months

ended

June 30,

2025

%

Three

months

ended

June 30,

2024

%

Year

ended

December 31,

2024

% Israel $ 1,279.6

33.1

$ 896.0

28.2

$ 670.5

34.0

$ 444.0

27.3

$ 1,988.0

29.1 North America 797.8

20.6

695.6

21.9

404.6

20.5

368.4

22.7

1,520.3

22.3 Europe 1,020.6

26.4

857.3

27.0

563.8

28.6

472.5

29.1

1,820.9

26.7 Asia-Pacific 605.1

15.6

542.8

17.1

261.9

13.3

235.7

14.5

1,132.7

16.6 Latin America 50.7

1.3

73.9

2.3

22.6

1.1

39.7

2.4

150.0

2.2 Other countries 114.7

3.0

114.5

3.5

49.3

2.5

65.9

4.0

216.0

3.1 Total revenue $ 3,868.5

100.0

$ 3,180.1

100.0

$ 1,972.7

100.0

$ 1,626.2

100.0

$ 6,827.9

100.0

Consolidated revenues by segments:



Six months

ended June 30,

2025

Six months

ended June 30,

2024

Three months

ended June 30,

2025

Three months

ended June 30,

2024

Year ended

December 31,

2024 Aerospace

















External customers $ 922.2

$ 782.2

$ 474.2

$ 414.7

$ 1,780.5 Intersegment revenue 118.9

120.9

62.6

66.5

255.8 Total 1,041.1

903.1

536.8

481.2

2,036.3 C4I and Cyber

















External customers 417.2

359.6

213.0

175.1

750.6 Intersegment revenue 29.6

25.1

13.8

12.6

49.2 Total 446.8

384.7

226.8

187.7

799.8 ISTAR and EW

















External customers 614.6

561.6

311.1

264.4

1,118.6 Intersegment revenue 113.9

103.3

56.4

54.4

199.4 Total 728.5

664.9

367.5

318.8

1,318.0 Land

















External customers 1,106.0

741.4

566.8

380.7

1,605.1 Intersegment revenue 37.9

41.4

16.3

22.0

74.3 Total 1,143.9

782.8

583.1

402.7

1,679.4 ESA

















External customers 808.5

735.3

407.6

391.3

1,573.1 Intersegment revenue 4.9

1.7

1.6

1.6

12.6 Total 813.4

737.0

409.2

392.9

1,585.7 Revenues

















Total revenues (external customers and

intersegment) for reportable segments 4,173.7

3,472.5

2,123.4

1,783.3

7,419.2 Less - intersegment revenue (305.2)

(292.4)

(150.7)

(157.1)

(591.3) Total revenues $ 3,868.5

$ 3,180.1

$ 1,972.7

$ 1,626.2

$ 6,827.9

Non-GAAP financial data:

The following non-GAAP financial data, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, is presented to enable investors to have additional information on our business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to our financial results. We believe such data provides useful information to investors and analysts by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of our financial results over time. The non-GAAP adjustments exclude amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions that occurred mainly in prior periods, capital gains related primarily to the sale of investments, restructuring activities, uncompensated costs related to "Swords of Iron" war, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, revaluations of investments in affiliated companies, non-operating foreign exchange gains or losses, one-time tax expenses, and the effect of tax on each of these items. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they supplement and/or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past, and future periods.

Specifically, management uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to measure the ongoing gross profit, operating profit and net income performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for more significant non-recurring items, amortization expenses of intangible assets relating to prior acquisitions, and non-cash expense which can fluctuate year to year.

We believe non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because they provide measures of the Company's ongoing performance that enable these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data.

Management uses non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributed to Company's shareholders to evaluate further adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders while considering changes in the number of diluted shares over comparable periods.

We believe non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributable to Company's shareholders is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net income attributable to Company's shareholders on a per-share basis.

The non-GAAP measures used by the Company are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies. They should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Data: (US Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)



Six

months

ended

June 30,

2025

Six

months

ended

June 30,

2024

Three

months

ended

June 30,

2025

Three

months

ended

June 30,

2024

Year

ended

December 31,

2024 GAAP gross profit $ 927.2

$ 763.8

$ 472.9

$ 389.7

$ 1,641.8 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 8.0

10.6

4.0

4.2

18.9 Stock based compensation 1.7

0.9

0.9

0.5

2.4 Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war 4.0

4.3

2.6

1.8

7.9 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 940.9

$ 779.6

$ 480.4

$ 396.2

$ 1,671.0 Percent of revenues 24.3 %

24.5 %

24.4 %

24.4 %

24.5 %



















GAAP operating income $ 307.5

$ 221.8

$ 157.8

$ 116.5

$ 489.1 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 15.5

18.4

7.7

8.1

34.2 Stock based compensation 11.5

5.7

5.8

3.3

15.8 Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war 5.8

6.2

3.8

2.6

11.3 Non-GAAP operating income $ 340.3

$ 252.1

$ 175.1

$ 130.5

$ 550.4 Percent of revenues 8.8 %

7.9 %

8.9 %

8.0 %

8.1 %



















GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 232.8

$ 152.0

$ 125.7

$ 78.4

$ 321.1 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 15.5

18.4

7.7

8.1

34.2 Stock based compensation 11.5

5.7

5.8

3.3

15.8 Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war 5.8

6.2

3.8

2.6

11.3 Capital gain -

-

-

-

(2.0) Revaluation of investment measured under fair value option 6.8

7.4

6.8

7.4

19.4 Non-operating foreign exchange gains (1.5)

(12.3)

2.6

(4.9)

(0.6) Tax effect and other tax items, net (2.7)

(4.0)

(1.4)

(2.2)

(7.7) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 268.2

$ 173.4

$ 151.0

$ 92.7

$ 391.5 Percent of revenues 6.9 %

5.5 %

7.7 %

5.7 %

5.7 %



















GAAP diluted net EPS attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 5.05

$ 3.41

$ 2.69

$ 1.76

$ 7.18 Adjustments, net 0.76

0.48

0.54

0.32

1.58 Non-GAAP diluted net EPS attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 5.81

$ 3.89

$ 3.23

$ 2.08

$ 8.76

(*) While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measures

and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

