Statcon Energiaa has signed a licensing deal with Germany's AEG Power Solutions (AEG PS) to design, build, and maintain megawatt-class hydrogen rectifiers using AEG components. From pv magazine India Statcon Energiaa, a mission-critical power electronics manufacturer in India, said it has entered into an exclusive license-and-supply agreement with Germany's AEG Power Solutions to develop rectifier systems for powering electrolyzers used in megawatt-class green hydrogen production. Statcon Energiaa will manufacture rectifier systems in India using AEG's core components, including printed circuit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...