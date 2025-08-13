Researchers in China have improved interface engineering in perovskite-silicon solar cells by using industrially textured silicon. The result is a highly efficienct tandem device that also showed remarkable stability. A group of scientists at Zhejiang University in China has developed a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell that utilizes textured silicon substrates to improve interface engineering between the top perovskite device and the silicon bottom cell. The proposed architecture employs submicron contacts based on silica (SiOX) nanospheres to regulate silicon substrates that exhibit iceberg-like ...

