Automotive Refinish Coatings Market worth $13.85 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Automotive Refinish Coatings Market by Layer (Clearcoat, Basecoat, Primer), Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Alkyd), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 ", automotive refinish coatings market size was valued at USD 11.12 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 13.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.68% between 2025 and 2030.

The advancements in materials science and chemical engineering are transforming the world of automotive refinish coatings by offering higher-performance formulations that surpass conventional systems. Coatings today incorporate nanotechnology and cross-linking polymers, leading to improved scratch resistance, enhanced weather protection, and longer gloss retention. In addition, self-healing smart coatings that restore micro-abrasions or shift color subtly with varying lighting are surfacing as value-added functions, especially in the high-end automobile market. These developments not only provide visual advantages but also translate into reduced maintenance and longer reapplication intervals. Another major area of advancement is in equipment for application and process automation, which includes spray systems with precision nozzles, robotic arms in high-throughput plants, and digital equipment for monitoring layer thickness to promote higher uniformity and efficiency.

The basecoat segment is projected to be the second-fastest-growing segment in the automotive refinish coatings market during the forecast period.

The basecoat layers segment witnesses the second-highest growth in the automotive refinish coatings market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand for precise color reproduction for repair work. With OEMs launching complex shades, special finishes, and multi-layer color effects, precise color duplication has emerged as a major component of vehicle refinishing. Basecoats are the base color layer, which has a direct impact on the ultimate appearance and therefore needs to be carefully formulated and applied. Customers today demand a perfect blending of new and old panels, particularly in high-end or color-critical vehicles. Any detectable mismatch compromises the resale value of the vehicle as well as the quality perceived in the repair. Responding, refinish coating suppliers are broadening their basecoat product lines with improved pigment precision, smoother metallic dispersion, and wider tint libraries. Besides, sophisticated digital color-matching equipment is being merged with basecoat systems, assisting technicians in creating precise recipes in real-time.

The acrylic segment accounted for the second-largest share in the automotive refinish coatings market in 2024.

The acrylic segment accounted for the second-largest share in the automotive refinish coatings market in 2024. The acrylic resin segment is expected to grow as it is used more and more in waterborne and low-volatile organic compound (VOC) coating systems, which are in line with worldwide environmental regulations. With increased pressure on governments and environment agencies to reduce emissions from coatings and solvents, the automotive refinishing market is moving toward environmentally friendly chemistries. Acrylic resins are structurally compatible with waterborne formulations, as they can disperse in aqueous media with little compromise of film properties. They have lower hazardous air pollutant emissions and are more manageable in controlled repair shop environments and are ideally suited for urban service centers and certified green repair facilities. Besides being environmentally friendly, waterborne acrylic systems give high color transparency, easy blending, and short recoat times.

The commercial vehicles segment held the second-largest share in the automotive refinish coatings market in 2024.

In 2024, the commercial vehicles segment accounted for the second-highest share of the automotive refinish coatings market. This is dominated by the fact that more fleet owners and logistics companies are focusing on a consistent and attractive outlook of their vehicles to resemble their brands. In the commercial fleet liquidity, visual uniformity to all units is of use not only as a selling point but also as a logo that indicates professionalism and consistency in operations. Such aesthetic maintenance becomes a priority and leads to frequent refinishing processes, especially in heavy delivery trucks, buses, and utility vehicles that are used daily and undergo constant use, environmental load, and surface damage. The companies see these coatings not just as repair materials, but as an investment in customer trust and market image. In addition, fading and scratches on top surfaces, as well as discoloration, may reduce the visual appearance of a vehicle or impair brand signs, and refinishing is the only way to prolong advertising performance.

North America was the second-largest region in the global automotive refinish coatings market in terms of value in 2024.

In 2024, North America was the second-largest market for the automotive refinish coatings market. The increasing average age of vehicles in use is a notable trend, particularly in the US. Car owners are keeping their vehicles for longer periods, leading to a significant rise in demand for regular cosmetic and structural repairs. As vehicles age, they become more susceptible to issues such as corrosion, surface fading, chipping, and environmental damage. Consequently, these older vehicles require frequent refinishing to maintain their appearance and value. Additionally, the rising prices of new vehicles have prompted consumers to invest in maintaining their current vehicles instead of purchasing new ones. This trend is especially prevalent in suburban and rural areas, where replacing vehicles is no longer a priority, allowing for greater vehicle longevity.

Key Players



The Automotive Refinish Coatings market major players such as 3M Company (US), Tesa SE (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Berry Global Group, Inc. (US), Scapa Group plc (Mativ Holdings) (US), and Saint-Gobain S.A. (France).

