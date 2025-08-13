Miami, Florida and Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Priority Fulfillment, a private third-party logistics provider built by and for operators, has announced the opening of a new 30,000 square foot facility in South Florida. The expansion increases the company's fulfillment capacity to meet growing demand from direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Amazon brands seeking operational accuracy, flexibility, and marketplace expertise at scale.

Priority Fulfillment Expands Operations with 30,000 Sq Ft South Florida Facility

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/259903_00cd3ad5f455ca5a_001full.jpg

Founded by longtime operator Marc Furmanski, Priority Fulfillment began as an internal solution to support a portfolio of DTC brands and Amazon storefronts. As frustrations with traditional 3PLs mounted-missed SLAs, weak integrations, and limited Amazon prep-the company was built to solve these challenges from a brand-owner's perspective.

The model gained traction. Without marketing or outbound sales, Priority Fulfillment began absorbing volume from brands in luxury apparel, footwear, beauty, and consumer goods. Its South Florida operation, paired with proprietary inventory management software, has helped clients improve order accuracy, shipping turnaround, and inventory visibility compared to legacy providers.

"Our new facility gives us room to grow while maintaining the performance standards we're known for," said Marc Furmanski. "We built this for operators, not as a pitch, and the market responded. Now we're scaling deliberately-with the right systems and the right clients."

As e-commerce brands increasingly prioritize profitability and operational control, Priority Fulfillment's expansion positions it to serve a new wave of growth-stage companies looking for reliable, performance-first logistics solutions. The company is now selectively onboarding brands that meet its volume, complexity, and alignment criteria.

About the company: Priority Fulfillment is a private, operator-founded logistics company that offers warehousing, pick and pack, kitting, B2B shipping, returns management, and real-time inventory tools for direct-to-consumer brands. Headquartered in South Florida, the company supports some of the fastest-scaling consumer brands in the U.S. with a focus on execution, transparency, and uptime.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259903

SOURCE: Plentisoft