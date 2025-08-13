Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE) has implemented XRP to accelerate decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, making social interactions more immediate and seamless. This integration enables creators, communities, and platform users to engage in real time, reducing delays and improving transaction reliability. By combining blockchain speed with AI-powered personalization, Imagen Network strengthens its mission to deliver high-performance social connectivity across the Web3 ecosystem.

The addition of XRP into Imagen Network's infrastructure ensures that content creators and participants benefit from rapid transfers, enhancing the platform's potential for live engagement, tipping, and collaborative projects. With an emphasis on low latency and high scalability, this update supports a more engaging environment for decentralized social networking.

This milestone marks another step in Imagen Network's roadmap to unite blockchain efficiency with AI-driven personalization, creating an ecosystem where meaningful, instant interaction can flourish at scale.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)

Imagen Network is a decentralized AI-powered social ecosystem designed to empower users with intelligent tools for content creation, interaction, and community building. Through its integration of blockchain technology and AI models, Imagen Network fosters a transparent, scalable, and highly personalized user experience.

